Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Crown Princess Mary’s forgotten mum moments as she becomes Queen of Denmark
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:

Crown Princess Mary’s sweetest mum moments as she becomes Queen of Denmark

Crown Prince Frederick's wife is mother to Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine

The Crown Prince family on the occasion of Prince Frederik's 50th birthday in 2018
Sophie Hamilton
Sophie HamiltonParenting Editor
Share this:

Crown Princess Mary is preparing to become Queen of Denmark on 14 January when her husband, Crown Prince Frederick, accedes to the throne after his mother, Queen Margrethe, abdicates.

Prince Frederick, 55, met former marketing consultant Mary, 51, during the 2000 Sydney Olympics and the couple married in May 2004 at Copenhagen Cathedral.

They share four children: Christian, 18, Isabella, 16, and twins Vincent and Josephine, 13. When their parents become King and Queen, the children will assume the titles 'Crown Prince' or 'Crown Princess'.

Take a look at some of Mary's sweetest mothering moments below…

Princes Isabella's confirmation

Princess Mary and family gather at the confirmation of Princess Isabella of Denmark© Getty

Princess Mary looked on adoringly at her daughter Isabella during the celebration of her confirmation in April 2022. Also in the photo is Crown Prince Frederick and the couple's other three children.

You may also like

A family zoo outing

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine feed penguins © Getty

A lovely photo of Mary with her youngest children, Vincent and Josephine, feeding the penguins at Copenhagen Zoo in February 2022.

Mary and her sons

Crown Princess Mary together with Prince Vincent and Prince Christian at the veranda on Marselisborg Castle © Getty

A sweet moment caught on camera between the royal mother and her sons Prince Vincent and Prince Christian, taken on the veranda at Marselisborg Castle on Queen Margrethe's 79th birthday in 2019.

Prince Christian's christening

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark cradles her son Prince Christian as they arrive for the Royal Christening ceremony © getty

We love how Mary looked at her baby boy Christian in this picture which was taken at the Royal Christening ceremony at Christiansborg Palace Church in 2006.

Princess Josephine on a swing

Crown Princess Mary pushes her daughter Princess Josephine on a swing© getty

Mary beams as she enjoys pushing her daughter Josephine on a swing at a photocall for the Royal Danish family at their summer residence of Grasten Slot in 2013.

Princess Isabella's christening

Princess Mary holds baby daughter Princess Isabella of Denmark © Getty

A beautiful photo of proud mother Mary holding her baby girl Isabella at the Fredensborg Palace Church for her christening on 1 July 2007.

Summer family photo

The annual summer photo call for The Danish Royal Family at Grasten Castle© Getty

Princess Mary places a protective hand on the shoulders of her twins at the annual summer photo call for the Danish Royal Family at Grasten Castle in 2016.

Mary and baby Isabella

Princess Mary of Denmark poses with her daughter Princess Isabella © Getty

The Princess looked quite the doting mother in this snap featuring her baby girl Isabella, taken in August 2007 in Grasten, Denmark.

Other Topics

More Parenting

See more