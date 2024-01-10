Crown Princess Mary’s sweetest mum moments as she becomes Queen of Denmark

Crown Princess Mary is preparing to become Queen of Denmark on 14 January when her husband, Crown Prince Frederick, accedes to the throne after his mother, Queen Margrethe, abdicates.

Prince Frederick, 55, met former marketing consultant Mary, 51, during the 2000 Sydney Olympics and the couple married in May 2004 at Copenhagen Cathedral.

They share four children: Christian, 18, Isabella, 16, and twins Vincent and Josephine, 13. When their parents become King and Queen, the children will assume the titles 'Crown Prince' or 'Crown Princess'.

Take a look at some of Mary's sweetest mothering moments below…

Princes Isabella's confirmation © Getty Princess Mary looked on adoringly at her daughter Isabella during the celebration of her confirmation in April 2022. Also in the photo is Crown Prince Frederick and the couple's other three children.



A family zoo outing © Getty A lovely photo of Mary with her youngest children, Vincent and Josephine, feeding the penguins at Copenhagen Zoo in February 2022.



Mary and her sons © Getty A sweet moment caught on camera between the royal mother and her sons Prince Vincent and Prince Christian, taken on the veranda at Marselisborg Castle on Queen Margrethe's 79th birthday in 2019.



Prince Christian's christening © getty We love how Mary looked at her baby boy Christian in this picture which was taken at the Royal Christening ceremony at Christiansborg Palace Church in 2006.

Princess Josephine on a swing © getty Mary beams as she enjoys pushing her daughter Josephine on a swing at a photocall for the Royal Danish family at their summer residence of Grasten Slot in 2013.

Princess Isabella's christening © Getty A beautiful photo of proud mother Mary holding her baby girl Isabella at the Fredensborg Palace Church for her christening on 1 July 2007.

Summer family photo © Getty Princess Mary places a protective hand on the shoulders of her twins at the annual summer photo call for the Danish Royal Family at Grasten Castle in 2016.