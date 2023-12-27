Princess Beatrice's stepson Wolfie's magical Christmas in Florida with his mother Dara revealed

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi looked immaculate as they joined their royal family members at St Mary Magdalene's Church on Christmas Day.

In keeping with their personal choice to keep their daughter Sienna away from the spotlight, Beatrice and Edoardo kept their two-year-old at home while they attended the annual festive walkabout with the likes of the Prince and Princess of Wales, King Charles and Queen Camilla and more.

Beatrice, 35, looked regal in royal blue as she teamed a Maje coat with a festive embellished headband from JBH Millinery. Her husband, Edoardo, 40, looked equally dapper in a slick navy suit.

© Samir Hussein Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi attended without their daughter Sienna

Royal fans were left wondering whether Princess Beatrice's stepson Christopher Woolf, fondly nicknamed 'Wolfie', would join in with the festivities on Christmas Day after stepping into the royal spotlight at Princess Kate's Together At Christmas carol service earlier this month.

© Samir Hussein Princess Beatrice shares a sweet relationship with her stepson Christopher 'Wolfie' Woolf

The seven-year-old boy, who Edoardo shares with architect Dara Huang from a previous relationship, spent Christmas in Norfolk with his father and stepmother last year.

Looking smart in a suit with a festive red trim, the then six-year-old son of Edoardo looked so sweet as he walked hand-in-hand with the couple during the annual walkabout in Sandringham.

© Getty Wolfie joined his father and Princess Beatrice in Norfolk last Christmas

This year, however, Wolfie appears to have swapped real-life royalty for Disney fairytales as he joins his mother Dara on a Disney cruise, the MailOnline reports.

According to Richard Eden, Wolfie enjoyed a magical sailing on the family-friendly cruise liner before returning for a sun-soaked festive season in Florida, where his mother Dara grew up.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo appear to be doing all they can to include Wolfie in every aspect of their royal lives together - and it's clear to see the young boy and his stepmother have a doting relationship.

Dara shared adorable photographs from her Christmas with Wolfie View post on Instagram

Earlier this year, Beatrice spoke about her stepson's love of reading as she presented the Oscar's Book Prize, saying: "The award holds a very special place in my heart."My stepson, who is now seven, and I eagerly look forward to receiving the books and going through them together. Growing up in a world surrounded by books, we can take for granted that not everyone is so lucky.

"We need to remember in a world of screens and AI, it is moments of community, including between parents and children that we need to keep alive."