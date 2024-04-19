Princess Sofia's son Prince Alexander, 8, is her doppelganger with long flowing hair in birthday photo

Princess Sofia of Sweden, 39, and her husband Prince Carl Philip, 44, celebrated their "beloved" son Prince Alexander's eighth birthday by posting a new photo, prompting fans to comment on the family resemblance.

Sitting on a green patterned armchair inside the family's home Villa Solbacken in Sweden, Alexander smiled for a photo in a smart white shirt. With his large brown eyes and flowing brunette hair that fell to his shoulders, he looked strikingly similar to his mother Sofia and aunt Crown Princess Victoria.

It didn't go unnoticed by royal fans, with one commenting: "Very much like mom! Cheers to Prince Alexander!" Meanwhile, others agreed that he had inherited his looks from his father's side of the family.

"So much like Crown Princess Victoria!" wrote one, and another added: "Happy birthday. Such a beautiful boy, who looks just like his auntie and cousin."

© Jonas Ekströmer/TT/Shutterstock Alexander also bears a resemblance to his aunt Crown Princess Victoria

Former glamour model Sofia previously starred in reality TV show Paradise Hotel before she met Carl while having dinner with friends in Baastad.

While the model said in the documentary The Year with the Royal Family that she has "no regrets" about her TV appearance, she has admitted that she struggled with the increased media attention and "hate storm" she received after she went public with her relationship with Carl.

"People had opinions about me and my relationship, and more. It was very tough. People had comments on everything possible, on what I do and how I look," she said at the Let's Make Love Great Again festival in 2018, three years after she wed the royal in June 2015.

© Getty The couple got married in 2015

She is now a mother to Alexander, born in 2016, Prince Gabriel, born in 2017, and Prince Julian, born in 2021. While all of their children are styled as Princes, they don't have an official royal status following Prince Carl Philip's father King Carl XVI Gustaf's decision in October 2019.

The doting parents released a statement at the time that revealed they were happy with this decision, which would allow their kids more freedom.

© Shutterstock Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip are parents to Prince Alexander, Prince Gabriel and Prince Julian (pictured)

"Today, the King announced the decision that our children no longer hold the Royal Highness position. We see this as positive as Alexander and Gabriel will have freer choices in life," they wrote on Instagram.

"They will retain their prince titles and their duchies, Södermanland and Dalarna, which we value and are proud of. Our family has strong connections to both landscapes and we maintain our commitment there."

