Royal children all wrapped up for the cold weather are an adorable sight, and regal parents certainly know how to keep their kids both smart and cosy at the same time.

We've got some seriously cute photos for you in the gallery below. From Princess Charlotte looking pretty in her pristine coats and Prince Archie all rosy-cheeked in a bobble hat, those royal little ones make us do a big collective 'aw!'

See royal kids kitted out for winter here...

Princess Charlotte © Danny Martindale Princess Charlotte looked so smart in her navy coat, matching shoes and festive berry tights on Christmas Day in 2016.



Princess Charlotte © Getty Images Princess Charlotte was so cute in her green coat attempting a curtsey to the late Queen at the Christmas Day Church service in 2019.



Lucas Tindall © David Hartley/Shutterstock A very cute Lucas Tindall in the coolest waterproof all-in-one walking around an eventing course with his professional horse rider mum Zara Tindall.

Prince Louis © Getty Prince Louis donned his smart blue coat for the Christmas Day service in 2022 - but it was still a shorts day for the royal tot.

Prince George © Danny Martindale George look adorable in his long coat eating a candy cane in 2016, when he attended church on Christmas Day in Berkshire with his family.



Prince Archie © Netflix We adored this sweet snowy photo of little Archie taken from his parents Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's Netflix series.

Prince Archie © Netflix Baby Archie in a bobble hat! This cute snap appeared on his parents' Netflix series and shows the royal child taking a flight with his family.

Mia Tindall © Getty Kids being kids! It was a star-patterned coat and orange wellies for Mia Tindall back in 2017, as she hung out with her dad Mike Tindall – husband of royal Zara Tindall – at the Whatley Manor Horse Trials at Gatcombe Park.

Isla and Savannah Phillips The daughters of Peter and Autumn Phillips looked very sophisticated in their beige and green coats on Christmas Day.