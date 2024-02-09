Princess Beatrice's stepson celebrates special occasion – see adorable photo

It's been a difficult week for Princess Beatrice, who was seen visiting her uncle, King Charles, amid his cancer diagnosis.

The royal called in to see the King in London at Clarence House before he departed for Sandringham, and she was no doubt worried about her uncle – so it was likely a weight off her shoulders that her stepson, Wolfie, is being kept busy with his mother Dara Huang.

Dara took to Instagram on Thursday to share a snap of her and Wolfie celebrating Chinese New Year, captioned: "HAPPY CHINESE NEW YEARS! With my little dragon. Hope you all have [a] wonderful 2024 year ahead!"

© Instagram Wolfie and Dara are celebrating Chinese New Year

The picture, which was taken in Harrods in London, showed the mother-son duo both dressed for the occasion, with Wolfie decked out in a striking red and gold oriental-print suit, while Dara wore an ab-baring red long-sleeved top and white high-waisted trousers.

While Dara said she's celebrating with her "little dragon," the picture may well be a throwback, because via her Instagram Stories, Dara appears to be in Dubai for work, sharing that she's been in meetings all day.

Dara has been tasked with redesigning the interiors for café Joe and the Juice, and shared that in 10 days she has visited Saudi, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Dubai – we're tired just thinking about it!

It seems that Dara has been instilling her work ethic in Wolfie, with the interiors expert sharing a photo of her son using a fancy camera. With photography a favourite passion of other royals including Princess Kate, Dara appears to be working hard to help Wolfie discover his own talents, writing: "Teaching him how to use a camera."

© Instagram Wolfie is getting into photography

Wolfie could have a busy weekend ahead of him because on top of Chinese New Year, today is his cousin August's third birthday. August, who is Princess Eugenie's son, is likely to have a special party thrown for him, with Wolfie sure to be a guest of honour!

RELATED: Who is Princess Beatrice's husband? Get to know Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Wolfie has a close bond with many of the royal children, even seen giving a cheeky wave to fellow regal youngster Prince Louis during Princess Kate's carol concert in December last year.

Whatever Wolfie is up to this weekend, we're sure he'll have a blast!