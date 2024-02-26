James and Ola Jordan's three-year-old daughter Ella has surprised her parents' social media followers with an adorable and very grown-up message.

On Friday, HELLO! launched our new show At Home with James and Ola, in which the former Strictly stars opened up about their daughter's recent health struggle.

Poor Ella was hospitalised again last week as doctors try to get to the bottom of her frequent illnesses, which have included croup and ear infections. She's also seeing a specialist for a possible heart condition.

WATCH: Three-year-old Ella Jordan shares a message with fans

Thank goodness Ella felt much better in time for her birthday party and appeared on camera thanking the family's fans for all of their get well soon messages.

Looking incredibly sweet in a navy dress and matching headband, the little girl said: "Hi everybody! Thank you for all my messages. I'm feeling much better. Thank you. Bye bye."

Ola and James Jordan on holiday with daughter Ella

Mum Ola posted: "So tomorrow is Ella’s birthday party and FINALLY we think she has turned a corner. This new antibiotic seems to be working although the real test is when she stops it.



"We told Ella about all of the lovely messages she received and she asked if she could do a video for you all to watch - so here it is. And thanks from both of us too xx."

The adorable Ella Jordan

The Jordans' fans loved Ella's personal message, with one telling Ola and James: "Omg this is adorable!! So pleased she is feeling better."

Another wrote: "She is literally so adorable, the cutest!!! Fingers crossed she is on the mend she has been through so much!"

A third posted: "What a lovely polite little girl you both have," and another replied to Ella, saying, "Thank you for the lovely message Ella, so happy you're feeling better."

In our first episode of At Home with James and Ola, we spoke to them about their ongoing worries for Ella's health, who has been in and out of hospital over the winter.

"It's an ongoing investigation and we're having an appointment with the doctor soon," explained Ola.

James added: "We're not going for sympathy because we know loads of people go through it but it has been a really tough time for us. It's just been non-stop, and we're tired."

At one point in the episode, James revealed the moment he cried about Ella's struggles, which are taking a toll on the family.

HELLO! wishes Ella a very happy fourth birthday and hopes she has a healthy and happy 2024.