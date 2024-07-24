Dawn French's summer plans with rarely-seen daughter Billie

Dawn French was seen enjoying some much needed downtime with her daughter Billie Henry this week, as the pair embarked on a shopping spree in London, per the Daily Mail.

It comes as the Vicar of Dibley actress, 66, announced she will be performing a second leg of her comedy show Dawn French is a Huge Twat following a sold-out run which wrapped earlier this year.

Despite being adopted by famous parents, the British comedian's daughter, whom she shares with her ex-husband Lenny Henry, tends to keep away from the spotlight.

Billie, 33, was given a suspended eight-month prison sentence for harassing her ex-boyfriend in 2020 - something that has no doubt contributed to her "fraught" relationship with her parents.

Dawn and Lenny adopted Billie when she was just two weeks old. In an interview with HELLO! in October 2021, the actress spoke about their unbreakable bond.

"My biggest test and my biggest joy," she said of her child. "But it is unbreakable. We have the same amount of mother/daughter friction that any mum and daughter have, it's no more or less. But I've learnt a lot about her. And she's learnt a lot about me."

Photographs published on MailOnline show that Dawn and Billie seemed to be in high spirits as they left luxury department store Liberty together on Tuesday.

From spending quality time with her daughter to enjoying some peace before her high-octane comedy tour restarts in September, here's how we expect the French & Saunders star will be spending her summer...

Mother-daughter dates with Billie © Getty Dawn and Billie pictured at the wedding of Jools Holland in 2005 In the short time Dawn has left before embarking on the second leg of her tour, the doting mother will no doubt be keen to spend time with her daughter. While the pair no longer live together, they do live close by. Dawn told the Telegrapht in 2015: "We could no longer live together - there would be murder. But we have to live nearby."

Recovering from knee surgery Dawn shared photos while recovering from a major knee operation In November 2023, the star was forced to cancel several shows as she underwent major knee surgery following a bout of debilitating knee pain caused by rheumatoid arthritis and an old injury. Speaking at the time, the comedian and actress wrote: "It's done. New knee is in. Now we start healing..."According to the NHS, it can take several months or longer to recover fully from major knee surgery - so Dawn is likely to still require physiotherapy for her newly-operated-on joint.

Travelling the world © Instagram Dawn recently returned from New Zealand The 66-year-old recently returned from what looked to be an epic adventure in New Zealand. Taking to Instagram in June, Dawn shared an uplifting photo of herself taking in the breathtaking scenery, along with the caption: "Aotearoa. I love you New Zealand… but it’s time to go home now…ka kite ano… Will return." It's not known whether the star travelled solo or chose to jet set with her daughter Billie. Regardless, it's clear to see that travel holds a special place in Dawn's heart.