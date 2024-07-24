Dawn French's summer plans with rarely-seen daughter Billie

Dawn and Lenny adopted Billie when she was just two weeks old. In an interview with HELLO! in October 2021, the actress spoke about their unbreakable bond.
"My biggest test and my biggest joy," she said of her child. "But it is unbreakable. We have the same amount of mother/daughter friction that any mum and daughter have, it's no more or less. But I've learnt a lot about her. And she's learnt a lot about me."
From spending quality time with her daughter to enjoying some peace before her high-octane comedy tour restarts in September, here's how we expect the French & Saunders star will be spending her summer...
Mother-daughter dates with Billie
In the short time Dawn has left before embarking on the second leg of her tour, the doting mother will no doubt be keen to spend time with her daughter. While the pair no longer live together, they do live close by.
Dawn told the Telegrapht in 2015: "We could no longer live together - there would be murder. But we have to live nearby."
Recovering from knee surgery
In November 2023, the star was forced to cancel several shows as she underwent major knee surgery following a bout of debilitating knee pain caused by rheumatoid arthritis and an old injury.
Speaking at the time, the comedian and actress wrote: "It's done. New knee is in. Now we start healing..."According to the NHS, it can take several months or longer to recover fully from major knee surgery - so Dawn is likely to still require physiotherapy for her newly-operated-on joint.
Travelling the world
The 66-year-old recently returned from what looked to be an epic adventure in New Zealand.
Taking to Instagram in June, Dawn shared an uplifting photo of herself taking in the breathtaking scenery, along with the caption: "Aotearoa. I love you New Zealand… but it’s time to go home now…ka kite ano… Will return."
It's not known whether the star travelled solo or chose to jet set with her daughter Billie. Regardless, it's clear to see that travel holds a special place in Dawn's heart.
Enjoying peace and quiet in Cornwall
Dawn relocated to Cornwall from London in 2006 to be closer to family, and now lives in a £1.7million waterfront property with her husband of 11-years, Mark Bignell.
The comedian has regularly credited the sea as her ideal tonic for peace and calm, so will undoubtedly be looking to spend as much time at home as possible before returning to tour life.
Discussing leaving the bright lights of London for a quieter pace of life, Dawn told Fearne Cotton on her Happy Place podcast: "There is, without a doubt, beauty here. I can do nothing but connect with that.“It makes me calm, it makes me happier and it sort of enthuses my mind with better ways of thinking."