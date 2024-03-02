Steph Curry and wife Ayesha announce fourth pregnancy with bump-baring photoshoot

Steph Curry and his wife Ayesha have made the surprising announcement that they are expecting their fourth child.

The NBA star, 35, and the cookbook author, 34, shared their happy news in the new issue of Sweet July Magazine, with Ayesha posing with her blossoming bare baby bump on display.

The couple are already parents to daughters Riley, 11, Ryan, eight, and son Canon, five, and admitted they "thought we were done" having children.

However, Ayesha confessed that they decided last year to grow their family again as they felt "somebody was missing" from their brood.

In the accompanying interview, Ayesha revealed that their fourth child will be their last, which has encouraged her to slow down to enjoy her pregnancy.

"One of the biggest differences is a new understanding that this really does pass by in the blink of an eye," she said.

"And in the blink of an eye, it could also all be taken away. That's encouraged me to slow down and take in every single little thing – especially with it being my last pregnancy."

The mom-of-three also opened up about being an expectant mother in her 30s. She explained: "What's been really interesting has been my doctor's appointments.

"I'm in my 30s, and so there's all this paperwork referring to the experience as a 'geriatric pregnancy' and all the concerns that come along with that."

She continued: "I think there's something that needs to be more nuanced when it comes to women, their age, and conversations around having children.

"Many women in their 30s and 40s are going through this for the first time and being told you're 'old' feels alarming and wild. I think the narrative needs to be shifted a little bit."

Having experienced pregnancy three times before however, Ayesha said she has learned to trust her "maternal instincts".

She said: "In all the noise, what I've learned about motherhood is that you truly need to trust yourself. You can read a million books and take 1,000 classes, but the most important thing is your maternal instinct.

"You're always going to know what's best for you and your child. And no one's situation is the same," she added. "The same way we're unique individuals, we have unique parenting styles. I really do think it's up to parents to determine what is best for their child."

Another lesson she has taken from prior pregnancies is to accept the support of her family – something she didn't do in the past.

"I know I can't do this alone – it truly takes a village," she admitted.

"It takes a solid core group of people around you to get the job done, whether it's raising a child, building a business or even – especially these days – preparing a meal.

"I didn't always want the village. I was really stubborn in my earlier pregnancies. And that hurt me in the end. It made things really hard on me."

She added: "I had to learn to put my pride aside and realize it was okay to take help, to have people around me help and to not shy away from it. And I'm still trying to figure out what building my village looks like."

