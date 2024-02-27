Miranda Kerr welcomes fourth son with Evan Spiegel – find out his unique name

Congratulations to Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel! The couple have officially welcomed their third child together, Miranda's fourth, and it's a boy once again!

The model, 40, shared the good news on her Snapchat page, posting a photograph of a baby blanket and a pair of yellow socks for her newborn son, named Pierre Kerr Spiegel.

She wrote: "We are overjoyed by the arrival of our little ray of sunshine, Pierre Kerr Spiegel. We couldn't be more excited to welcome our fourth son into our family. Feeling so very blessed."

© Snapchat Miranda announced the birth of baby no. 4

More to come…