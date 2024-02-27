Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Miranda Kerr welcomes fourth son with Evan Spiegel – find out his unique name
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:

Miranda Kerr welcomes fourth son with Evan Spiegel – find out his unique name

The former Victoria's Secret Angel shares a son with ex Orlando Bloom

2 minutes ago
Evan Spiegel, Miranda Kerr arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Ahad Sanwari
Ahad SanwariSenior WriterNew York
Share this:

Congratulations to Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel! The couple have officially welcomed their third child together, Miranda's fourth, and it's a boy once again!

The model, 40, shared the good news on her Snapchat page, posting a photograph of a baby blanket and a pair of yellow socks for her newborn son, named Pierre Kerr Spiegel.

She wrote: "We are overjoyed by the arrival of our little ray of sunshine, Pierre Kerr Spiegel. We couldn't be more excited to welcome our fourth son into our family. Feeling so very blessed."

Miranda Kerr announces birth of baby no. 4© Snapchat
Miranda announced the birth of baby no. 4

More to come…

Other Topics

More Parenting

See more