Colin Jost reveals stepdaughter was the ultimate matchmaker in relationship with Scarlett Johansson

Colin Jost has shared a rare insight into his relationship with his nine-year-old stepdaughter Rose – and revealed how she helped him fall in love with Scarlett Johansson.

The Saturday Night Live star, 42, married the Black Widow actress in October 2022 but he spent years before building a relationship with her daughter – whom she shares with her ex-husband, Romain Dauriac.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Scarlett Johansson's heartfelt confession about husband Colin Jost

Colin revealed in a recent interview that part of the reason he fell in love with Scarlett, was because of motherly qualities.

"I think part of the reason I fell in love with her is she's a great mom," the comedian and actor told The New York Times.

Speaking about his stepdaughter, Colin added: "I've known Rose, my stepdaughter, since she was two. It's weird. You get to actually preview someone as a mom."

Colin and Rose have built a close bond and before his wedding to her mom, he shared how excited he was to become part of their family.

© Getty Images Scarlett being a good mom was part of the reason Colin fell in love with her

"I'm about to get married. I now almost have a stepdaughter who I love and is a big part of my life now," he told The New York Times in 2020.

Colin is also proud to share his achievements with Rose, and in 2021 he admitted he couldn't wait for her to watch his movie, Tom & Jerry.

"I've been waiting to watch it with her when it's officially out, like, the final version of it to watch with her because I think she'll really like it," he told Access Hollywood.

© Getty Images Colin is stepfather to Scarlett's daughter Rose

"It's gonna be weird for her, I'm sure to see me in a movie like this," he added. "She's just becoming aware of the difference between actors and the people they are in real life."

Scarlett and Colin are also parents to two-year-old son Cosmo, whose birth they confirmed in August 2021.

Colin shared a post on Instagram, which read: "Ok, ok, we had a baby. His name is Cosmo. We love him very much."

© Getty Images Colin and Scarlett share son Cosmo

During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show in September 2022, Scarlett shared the heartfelt meaning behind Cosmo's quirky moniker and the connection it shares to her daughter's name.

"They are both flowers," she told Kelly Clarkson. "Not a lot of people make that connection. Cosmo is a really sweet little flower that comes in different shades of orange and yellow. That's why my daughter liked it too."

While Scarlett and Colin love Cosmo's name, with the actress calling it "refreshing" and "charming", Colin's mother took a little while to get used to it.

© Getty Images Scarlett and Colin married in 2022

"She kept suggesting other versions of it and I'm like, 'No, he's already here, he's out,'" Scarlett added.

In January 2023, Colin appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and divulged another insight about Cosmo when asked how he is finding fatherhood.

"It's great! He's 18 months old, he's doing great. He's walking, he's talking—his favorite word is 'cracker,'" he told Jimmy.