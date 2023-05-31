Steph Curry and wife Ayesha reveal biggest regret about raising daughter Riley

Steph Curry and his wife Ayesha have revealed how they regret overexposing their daughter, Riley, on social media at an early age.

The Golden State Warriors point guard and his wife of 12 years have now changed their parenting approach and prefer to keep their family life private after Riley, 10, was thrust into the spotlight when she was just two years old. The youngster went viral in 2015 at one of her dad's press conferences after she ran up to the stage and stole the show by sitting on his lap and making noises into the microphone as Steph was trying to answer questions from reporters.

© YouTube Riley went viral in 2015 after stealing the show at one of her dad's post-game press conferences

But now, Ayesha has admitted that the chaos that followed is one of her biggest regrets. "When the social media thing started, nobody knew what that was going to become," she told Insider.

© Instagram Riley is now 10

"If we had known back in the day just how chaotic it would make life, I don't think we would've done it. But we were just genuinely living our lives back then. And we thought, 'This is our kid. We're bringing our kid along.'"

© Instagram Steph and Ayesha prefer to now keep their kids out of the spotlight

Back in 2019, Steph also spoke of his daughter's viral moment and admitted he wished it had never happened. "One thing I do technically regret in terms of how fast this all came is when I brought Riley on the podium," he told Andscape. "I've always wanted to... share what I get to do, and all the experiences I have, with my family. I didn't know how much that would blow up and how much of a splash she [would make] on the scene."

© Instagram Ayesha and Steph both regret overexposing Riley on social media as a child

He continued: "If I could take that one back, I probably would, just because my goal is just to... give my kids the best chance at success and at seeing the world in the proper way. Trying to give our kids the best chance to be successful and have a normal life in terms of treating people the right way, having respect, not getting too big-headed, and feeling like everything's about them."

© Getty Steph and Ayesha Curry share three children

Ayesha and Steph's decision to keep their children's lives more private was heavily influenced by the pandemic. "We kind of had a revolving door all the time," she told Insider of their life before March 2020. During the lockdowns, the family was able to take time and space to "figure out what we want for our lives" and "how to better ourselves".

© Instagram Ayesha and Steph still share photos of their kids on their own social media accounts

Steph and Ayesha are also parents to daughter Ryan, seven, and son Canon, four, and while they do not allow their children to have cell phones or their own social media accounts, they do still feature on their parents', with the couple admitting they are trying to find the right balance.

© Instagram (L-R) Canon, Riley, Ryan do not have their own social media accounts

"Where's the middle ground, where we're strict, but we're also allowing our kids to experience life?" Ayesha added. "We're trying to figure out what that balance is. Just kind of learn as you go, right?"

© Instagram The Curry children do not have cell phones

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.