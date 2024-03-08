In this week's episode of HELLO!'s online show At Home with James & Ola, the Jordans talk to us about Mother's Day – and there's a very special guest.

The adorable Ella Jordan, age four, joins her parents to chat to us about spoiling her mum Ola on Sunday, and we warn you, there are some seriously cute moments.

From giving her mummy a special handmade Mother's Day gift on camera, to showing off her singing, sweet Ella is definitely the star of the show, as you can see in the video below.

We see James and Ella discussing their not-so-secret-plan to spoil Ola on 10 March, with James asking his daughter: "Shall we give her some presents on Sunday?"

"Yeah, more presents," she replies, "And daddy, can you give the presents to me, and I'll give them to mummy?"

Ella even gets her piggy bank out to show viewers. She's quite the moneybags as she collects a little fine from her parents every time they accidentally swear!

The Jordan family

As well as the fun side to Mother's Day, Ola and James also send their thoughts to those who might be on a tough fertility journey right now, as they experienced themselves when conceiving Ella.

"It's hard because when you want to become a mum and you're struggling," says Ola.

"We were very lucky, we got pregnant the first time with IVF, but people go through IVF all the time and they don't get that baby after all, so it must be hard for them to be dreaming of that happy day."

She admits: "I don't know how many times I'd be able to go through it if I'm honest, because even once was hard enough."

© HELLO! James and Ola Jordan pose with daughter Ella for 20th wedding anniversary shoot

James also recalls how he felt, turning to Ola and telling her: "I remember going for coffee with you once, and it felt like there were 30 babies in Starbucks. We looked at each other because we were going through that process, and you're kind of praying, 'that could be us one day'. It's tough. We were very fortunate that Ella was first time for us."

HELLO! wishes the Jordans a very Happy Mother's Day and we send our love to all the other mums out there, as well those grieving a mother or child, or experiencing fertility struggles.