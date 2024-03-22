Exclusive: James and Ola Jordan share exciting family news that will impact daughter Ella

Former Strictly dancers James and Ola Jordan have exclusively revealed to HELLO! that they are set to move house, meaning it's all change for the family who only moved home a year ago.

Talking in their online show At Home with James & Ola, the couple opened up about the new property they have fallen in love with which they are calling their "forever home".

"We only moved in here last April and James feels like he wants to move again," reveals Ola. "I don't know what it is but we like moving a lot."

Despite settling in well in their current home, like many of us, the Jordans admit to keeping an eye on the housing market and have now found their dream home, which James explains is "not their normal style".

And the move means moving to a completely new area and starting afresh in many areas of their lives.

© Joanne Davidson/Shutterstock James Jordan and his wife Ola at The Sun Military Awards in 2013

With their four-year-old daughter Ella starting school in September, and currently settled with local friends and a gymnastics class that she loves, how will she handle the move?

"This is her third house that she's been in and she's only four," says James. "She's like, 'Next house, whatever' - she feels like it's a normal thing," adds Ola.

Also in this episode, the professional dancers get into a very relatable debate about the division of jobs at home when we question them on DIY.

The couple reveal they have a traditional 'blue and pink' job system, which suits them both, and the conversation gets pretty funny when James asks Ola if she'd take out the bins. "That's a blue job, I don't want to be doing that!" she admits.

Watch our exclusive video above to find out about the Jordan's new home, why they fell in love with the house, and to hear their amusing chores chat.