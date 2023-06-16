Exclusive: Ola and James Jordan's toddler Ella takes after Strictly stars with adorable dancing - watch

The professional dancers discuss their family life in their HELLO! parenting column

James and Ola Jordan are busy, busy, busy at the moment settling into their new home with their three-year-old daughter Ella, running their fitness business Dance Shred and teaching dance classes.

When we catch up with them for their latest HELLO! parenting column, it's a big day in the Jordan household as Ella watches her brand-new climbing frame be put up in the garden – which James says is nearly as big as their house!

Sweet Ella has also been showing off her impressive dance moves, which she has clearly inherited from her star parents - and you can see her having a boogie in our exclusive video below.

WATCH: Ella Jordan is so cute having a boogie at home

Also in this week's column, Ella hits a big developmental milestone and James and Ola's social life takes off. Plus, the couple face the great iPad problem: should you give your child a screen in a restaurant?

Read the Jordans' column here…

Ella's exciting present

HELLO!: Hi Ella, how are you?

Ella: I'm good thank you, how are you?

HELLO!: We're great thanks. You're so polite Ella! Are you playing in your garden today in the sunny weather?

Ella: No, I'm eating my Weetabix.

James: We've got men working in the garden today, haven't we? What are they doing today Ella?

Ella: Climbing frame!

HELLO!: That's so exciting.

James: I don't think she knows how big it is. It's got two slides, two swings…

Ola: It's massive. When James does things, he does them over the top and it's big.

James: It's way too big for our garden – it's actually nearly as big as our house, but like I said to Ola, the reason we moved house is so we can do this for Ella. It's going to take two days to build.

James and Ola Jordan with daughter Ella

MORE: Exclusive: James and Ola Jordan's toddler Ella gives HELLO! tour of their new home - video

James and Ola's busy social life

Ola: Mummy and daddy have been going out quite a lot.

James: It was a friend's 50th birthday and mummy got quite tipsy, didn't she? And mummy was bombing in the pool fully clothed! It was funny because one couple jumped in and then literally everyone was in the pool afterwards in clothes. It was such a nice evening.

Ola: Then we went out in London another night to Gaucho where we bumped into Strictly dancer Katya Jones and had a nice catch-up.

James and Ola Jordan

James: And we're going out again tonight…

Ola: Yeah but Ella doesn't know yet so let's keep it quiet. We're going to the London Cabaret Club and it's a Copacabana night.

James: We'll probably have a dance – not at the beginning of the night, but normally after a couple of glasses of wine Ola starts getting up on tables and all sorts.

Ola: What are you talking about?! Mummy's a good girl, isn't she Ella?

Ella: You are my best friend.

HELLO!: Aw!

Ola and James' daughter is a natural on camera

Ella's adorable new game

James: We have this thing at the moment where Ella says to us, 'I love you more than chocolate.'

Ella: Yeah. I love you more than raspberries.

James: I love you more than bananas.

Ella: I love you more than marshmallows.

James: Oh my god. I love you more than golf.

Ella: I love you more than tomatoes.

Ola: Haha you don't like tomatoes!

Ella: I love you more than soup.

James: So that's what we say to each other before we go to sleep. Well, she says it a lot now.

© Photo: Instagram The Jordan family

Ella's big milestone

James: Ella came to me the other day and said, 'I don't want a potty any more daddy. Potties are for babies. I want to use the big girl toilet.' Didn't you?

Ella: Yeah, I don't want to use a potty!

Ola: So all the potties are in the garage.

James: She actually made me take the potties out of the house. She made me do it.

Ola: I don't know when the right time is to do things like this, so I just go with what she tells me. She just said, 'I don't want to use the potty anymore,' so for me, that's the right time. We had the steps and the extra seat on the upstairs toilet anyway for ages but downstairs we still had the potty, then she said no to the potty.

James: I know some people would say, 'Oh it should have been done earlier' and they have their own opinions, but our opinion is, when she's ready she'll let us know. We're not going to force her.

But then we got caught out the other day because we don't even take her travel potty anywhere now. We were driving along and she went, 'I need a wee! I need a wee now!' So I had to pull over and we took Ella for a wee at the side of the road by the bushes.

Ella Jordan eats an ice cream

Ola: Another big milestone is that Ella doesn't want to drink milk at night now. She said, 'Mummy I don't want to drink milk because I'm going to wee myself at night.'

James: I thought that was a bit weird that she thought that. I don't know where she's got it from.

Ola: She's really conscious about it. Anyway, she's hardly had any at night and has stayed dry which is good.

Ola Jordan and daughter Ella in the hot tub

The iPad problem

James: We've got into the habit of giving her the iPad to watch, which has become a problem as she's watching it too much, so unfortunately, today it's 'broken'. Every time she eats she wants to watch the iPad. It annoys me because if she's watching it, she doesn't concentrate on eating.

Ola: We went to a friend's house one day and there were lots of kids all sitting together eating and Ella turned around to me and went, 'Where's my iPad?' I said, 'Ella we're not having that here. We've got friends here to talk to.'

James: It's difficult to know what to do about the iPad really.

Ola: Obviously we use it for our benefit sometimes as well, to keep her quiet at a restaurant.

James: Which is selfish of us…

Ola: We don't want to be in that habit though; we want her to be able to sit there and know how to enjoy the time having dinner.

James: I do feel that we should still be letting her use it at home though, not at meal times.

Ola: Yesterday we were on the way back from nursery and I said we were going home for dinner. She said: 'I don't want to go home, I want to go to a restaurant.'

James: Notice she rules our lives…

Ola: Yep, so we went to this place we always go to for fajitas but I said to her, 'Ella, we don't have anything with us – no iPad, no colouring books, no bottle with your water.' She said, 'It's fine'. So we went there and she was absolutely fine without anything.

James: I'd say in the last month she's really starting to grow up.

Cutiepie Ella Jordan

There's a spider in the house!

As we talk James spots a spider in the corner of the room…

James: There's a spider right there! I don't like spiders.

Ola: Oh my god the other day Ella was in the garden and she started screaming – it was like someone had chopped her arm off or something – so I ran out to see what had happened and there was a ladybird sitting on her leg. She was like, 'Mummy, mummy, get it!'

Ella: I don't like ladybirds.

Ola: Ella, they are harmless, they don't do anything to you.

Ella: I don't want them to come up to me. And it was quite orangey. I want it to be red.

Ola: Yeah, it wasn't very red. So she's obviously like daddy – a screamer when she sees a ladybird or bug.

I'm looking at this massive spider in my house right now. I'm going to have to deal with it because James is too scared. It's got a big body.

James: It looks like a tarantula. My dad would have just picked it up but no way! Oh no, it's gone back into the cupboard.