Strictly's James and Ola Jordan reveal update on daughter Ella's health struggle - exclusive
Exclusive: James and Ola Jordan give new update on daughter Ella's health woes

The former Strictly Come Dancing stars also reveal their Easter plans in their HELLO! online show At Home with James and Ola

2 minutes ago
James and Ola Jordan at Gaucho in London
Sophie Hamilton
Parenting Editor
Professional Strictly dancers James and Ola Jordan have shared a new update on their four-year-old daughter Ella, who has been in and out of hospital over the past few months.

Speaking below in their HELLO! online show, At Home with James and Ola, the couple revealed that Ella's ongoing health troubles have hit another obstacle, as she has a suspected ear infection.

"She keeps getting ear infections and waking up screaming," James told us.

At Home With James & Ola: Easter with the Jordans | HELLO!

The couple explained that they have been trying to hold off giving her yet another course of antibiotics as she's had the medication so much lately for various upper respiratory infections.

James and Ola have been taking Ella to a specialist ENT consultant about her health, with James explaining: "They have mentioned the possibility that she has got glue ear."

It's a tough time for the family, as they are also seeing a doctor about Ella's suspected heart condition.

Ola and James Jordan on holiday with daughter Ella
Also in this week's episode, the Jordans chat about their plans for the Easter weekend. They had intended to get together with their extended family until they discovered everyone was away!

Of course, there's an Easter egg hunt in store for little Ella and one adult member of the family is rather partial to a chocolate egg too: James. While Ola is very restrained and can limit herself to one piece of chocolate, James will eat the lot – and he fully admits it.

Ola Jordan and James Jordan attend the Gala Performance of "Disney's Winnie the Pooh: A New Musical Adaptation" © Getty
We absolutely adore the advice that Ola gives Ella though… chocolate isn't very healthy, but it makes you happy!

