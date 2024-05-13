Priyanka Chopra’s daughter Malti looks so grown up in new photo from reunion with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra recently flew from Los Angeles to Dublin, Ireland, with her two-year-old daughter, Malti, to reunite with her husband, Nick Jonas, who is currently filming his new musical comedy, Power Ballad.

Over the weekend, the delighted couple shared glimpses of their sweet family moments on social media, capturing the hearts of fans worldwide.

In one enchanting Instagram post, Priyanka, 41, looked radiant as she cozied up with Nick, 31, on a couch after a day's shoot.

Wrapped in a cozy red sweatshirt, Priyanka captioned the moment, "Nights like this...," highlighting the bliss of their reunion. Nick, matching the comfy vibe in a sweatshirt of his own, appeared overjoyed at spending quality time with his wife of five years.

Around the same time, Nick took to TikTok to share an adorable clip of Malti, who looked impressively grown-up as she engaged with a coloring book beside a sunlit window.

This glimpse into a typical family moment revealed the joy and normalcy that the couple cherishes despite their high-profile lives.

© Instagram Priyanka and Nick's daughter looks so grown up!

Priyanka also shared a heartwarming husband appreciation post on Instagram, expressing her happiness to be reunited with Nick as he begins his new project.

"As I finish one he starts one. The universe keeps us in sync," she wrote, celebrating their harmonious relationship.

© Instagram Priyanka Chopra on vacation in Dubai with Malti Marie

She continued, "So happy to be reunited as he starts filming Power Ballad. Congratulations on your first day baby. There is no one who works harder than you. This is going to be amazing."

Power Ballad, directed and co-written by John Carney, known for his work on Once, Begin Again, and Sing Street, promises to deliver an uplifting music-driven story.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film will explore the comedic yet touching dynamics between a wedding singer, played by Paul Rudd, and a pop star on the decline, portrayed by Nick, as they come together to create a memorable song.

© Instagram Priyanka holding daughter Malti on floor with Nick

The connection between Priyanka and Nick started back in 2016, leading to their first meeting in February 2017.

The couple quickly fell in love, dating by May 2018, and tying the knot in an extravagant wedding in December of the same year. They welcomed their daughter Malti into the world on January 15, 2022.

Further adding to the weekend's joy, Priyanka shared a rare and touching family photo on Instagram.

© Instagram Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and daughter Malti

The image featured the trio enjoying a scenic walk through a lush green park. In the snapshot, Priyanka lifts Malti high above her head, both dressed in vibrant outfits, as Nick looks on with a proud smile. “My angels.. @maltimarie @nickjonas," Priyanka captioned, clearly reveling in the joys of motherhood and family life.

In a heartfelt post shared on Thursday, Priyanka announced her arrival in Dublin with Malti, expressing her admiration for her "amazing" husband, who began filming his project just as she wrapped up one of her own.