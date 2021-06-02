Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are fans of this royal-approved hotel The Hollywood couple have great taste!

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are often jetting away to exotic locations for both work and pleasure.

And prior to the pandemic, the Hollywood couple were just two of the many stars who were fans of Lake Como's royal-approved hotel, Il Sereno.

With everyone from Amelia Windsor to Bruno Mars staying there, Il Sereno has many star-approving qualities, with other notable fans including Miley Cyrus and Chris Rock.

Priyanka and Nick were pictured at the hotel in 2018 while attending Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's engagement party.

The celebrity couple were captured in a beautiful lakeside photograph, which was shared on the hotel's Instagram page.

The boutique hotel by best-loved contemporary architect Patricia Urquiola has been hailed for its stylish interior and effortless comfort, so it comes as no surprise that it's such a hit with the rich and famous.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at Il Sereno in Lake Como

With maximum privacy, the Italian hotel boasts 30 spacious suites, including an award-winning penthouse – which aims to be amongst the top penthouse suites in the world.

There is also a luxury spa at the hotel, along with fine dining options and a wide range of activities – from wine tasting and cooking classes to fitness classes and hikes.

Il Sereno boasts beautiful views - making it a favourite among the stars

The Sereno family of hotels expand beyond Italy too, with Le Sereno, located in St. Barth's, proving to be just as popular with celebrities.

Jessica Simpson, Daniel Craig and John Mayer have all been there, while many of the Victoria Secrets fashion models are also fans – from Taylor Hill to Lily Aldridge.

The Italian hotel even has an award-winning penthouse

The award-winning beachfront hotel features everything from a luxury spa to heated pools, as well as a fine-dining experience focusing on fresh, local ingredients.

Guests are able to take part in a large range of outdoor activities on their doorstep at the hotel too, with everything from kayaking to waterskiing.

Le Sereno in St. Barth's is also a hit among the rich and famous

The hotel is also pandemic-friendly - a must right now - with large outdoor public areas throughout the property, while each suite is situated with its own air conditioning unit.

