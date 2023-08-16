Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Priyanka Chopra Jonas' cutest mother-daughter moments with rarely-seen daughter Malti Marie
The mother-of-one welcomed her daughter with Nick Jonas in 2022

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas at the South Asian Excellence at the Oscars held at the Paramount Studio Lot on March 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Georgia Brown
Georgia BrownLifestyle Writer

Priyanka Chopra Jonas appears to have had a joyous start to motherhood after she and her husband Nick Jonas welcomed their first child, their daughter Malti Marie, via surrogate in January 2022

The Citadel actress opened up to British Vogue about her choice to welcome a child via surrogate. "I had medical complications," she explained, adding that using a surrogate was a "necessary step". 

Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti Marie's is a mini fan girl for The Jonas Brothers

Addressing her experience of first-time parenthood, the Hollywood star explained: "I’ve developed a tough hide when people talk about me. But it’s so painful when they talk about my daughter. I’m like, 'Keep her out of it'." 

She continued: "I’ve been really protective of this chapter of my life with my daughter. Because it’s not about my life only. It’s hers too." 

Priyanka weclomed her daughter with husband Nick in January 2022

Despite keeping their daughter largely out of the spotlight, Priyanka and Nick have shared several photographs of one-year-old Malti via their personal Instagram accounts - and fans love keeping up to date with the young star's growth. 

Keep scrolling to see the cutest photos of Matli Marie Chopra Jonas…

Malti Marie Chopra Jonas had to spend several weeks in the NICU

Priyanka and Nick were so proud to share the first photograph of their daughter in May 2022, five months after her birth. Sadly, Malti was forced to spend a heart-wrenching 100 days in the NICU due to premature birth.

Priyanka has called her love for Malti Marie a "love like no other"

Keeping fans updated on her journey into motherhood, Priyanka posted a snap of herself with Malti Marie as they spent some quality time together at their home in Los Angeles, California. The caption read: "Love like no other."

Priyanka honored her mother on Mother's Day

Marking Mothers Day in the US, Priyanka shared a heartwarming photograph of Malti and her mum, along with the caption: "I'm so lucky to have always known the love of a mother. My mother is the strongest woman I know. And her mother was too. I come from a lineage of women who are warriors and I was blessed to be raised by many of them. 

"My Mum, my aunts, my grandmothers. Thank you Ma, you’re the greatest gift in my life. I could not be more grateful you’re mine!"

The mother-daughter duo enjoyed a Saturday together

Little Matli looked adorable in a cherry-print dress as she enjoyed a day at the mall with Priyanka this summer. "Saturday done right," wrote the actress on IG.

Priyanka shared photos of her daughter enjoying Easter celebrations

Matli tucked into a giant chocolate egg to celebrate Easter this year.

Priyanka Chopra matches with her baby Malti

Priyanka cradled her baby as the mother-daughter duo matched in adorable peach-print clothes.

Nick with daughter Malti

Priyanka shared the most adorable photo of Nick reading to Malti Marie in her playpen on Father's Day. 

The caption read: "He is your biggest champion…He'll be the loudest in the room when you win. His wisdom will be the shoulders you stand on. Your tears will break his heart. He will never show you he's hurting. His joy is your joy. He is dada or dad or papa or whatever you call them.

Malti took her first trip tp India

In May, Priyanka revealed that she'd taken Malti Marie on her first ever trip to India. The actress penned: "MM's first trip to India had to be completed with Shree Siddhivinayak's blessings."

