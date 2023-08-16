Priyanka Chopra Jonas' cutest mother-daughter moments with rarely-seen daughter Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra Jonas appears to have had a joyous start to motherhood after she and her husband Nick Jonas welcomed their first child, their daughter Malti Marie, via surrogate in January 2022.

The Citadel actress opened up to British Vogue about her choice to welcome a child via surrogate. "I had medical complications," she explained, adding that using a surrogate was a "necessary step".

Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti Marie's is a mini fan girl for The Jonas Brothers

Addressing her experience of first-time parenthood, the Hollywood star explained: "I’ve developed a tough hide when people talk about me. But it’s so painful when they talk about my daughter. I’m like, 'Keep her out of it'."

She continued: "I’ve been really protective of this chapter of my life with my daughter. Because it’s not about my life only. It’s hers too."

© Instagram Priyanka weclomed her daughter with husband Nick in January 2022

Despite keeping their daughter largely out of the spotlight, Priyanka and Nick have shared several photographs of one-year-old Malti via their personal Instagram accounts - and fans love keeping up to date with the young star's growth.

Keep scrolling to see the cutest photos of Matli Marie Chopra Jonas…

© Instagram Priyanka has called her love for Malti Marie a "love like no other" Keeping fans updated on her journey into motherhood, Priyanka posted a snap of herself with Malti Marie as they spent some quality time together at their home in Los Angeles, California. The caption read: "Love like no other."

© Instagram Priyanka honored her mother on Mother's Day Marking Mothers Day in the US, Priyanka shared a heartwarming photograph of Malti and her mum, along with the caption: "I'm so lucky to have always known the love of a mother. My mother is the strongest woman I know. And her mother was too. I come from a lineage of women who are warriors and I was blessed to be raised by many of them. "My Mum, my aunts, my grandmothers. Thank you Ma, you’re the greatest gift in my life. I could not be more grateful you’re mine!" YOU MAY ALSO LIKE Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's relationship timeline

© Instagram The mother-daughter duo enjoyed a Saturday together Little Matli looked adorable in a cherry-print dress as she enjoyed a day at the mall with Priyanka this summer. "Saturday done right," wrote the actress on IG.

© Instagram Priyanka shared photos of her daughter enjoying Easter celebrations Matli tucked into a giant chocolate egg to celebrate Easter this year.

© Instagram Priyanka Chopra matches with her baby Malti Priyanka cradled her baby as the mother-daughter duo matched in adorable peach-print clothes.

© Instagram Nick with daughter Malti Priyanka shared the most adorable photo of Nick reading to Malti Marie in her playpen on Father's Day. The caption read: "He is your biggest champion…He'll be the loudest in the room when you win. His wisdom will be the shoulders you stand on. Your tears will break his heart. He will never show you he's hurting. His joy is your joy. He is dada or dad or papa or whatever you call them.