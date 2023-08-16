Priyanka Chopra Jonas' cutest mother-daughter moments with rarely-seen daughter Malti Marie

The Citadel actress opened up to British Vogue about her choice to welcome a child via surrogate. "I had medical complications," she explained, adding that using a surrogate was a "necessary step".
Addressing her experience of first-time parenthood, the Hollywood star explained: "I’ve developed a tough hide when people talk about me. But it’s so painful when they talk about my daughter. I’m like, 'Keep her out of it'."
She continued: "I’ve been really protective of this chapter of my life with my daughter. Because it’s not about my life only. It’s hers too."
Priyanka weclomed her daughter with husband Nick in January 2022
Priyanka has called her love for Malti Marie a "love like no other"
Keeping fans updated on her journey into motherhood, Priyanka posted a snap of herself with Malti Marie as they spent some quality time together at their home in Los Angeles, California. The caption read: "Love like no other."
Priyanka honored her mother on Mother's Day
Marking Mothers Day in the US, Priyanka shared a heartwarming photograph of Malti and her mum, along with the caption: "I'm so lucky to have always known the love of a mother. My mother is the strongest woman I know. And her mother was too. I come from a lineage of women who are warriors and I was blessed to be raised by many of them.
"My Mum, my aunts, my grandmothers. Thank you Ma, you’re the greatest gift in my life. I could not be more grateful you’re mine!"
The mother-daughter duo enjoyed a Saturday together
Little Matli looked adorable in a cherry-print dress as she enjoyed a day at the mall with Priyanka this summer. "Saturday done right," wrote the actress on IG.
Priyanka shared photos of her daughter enjoying Easter celebrations
Matli tucked into a giant chocolate egg to celebrate Easter this year.
Priyanka Chopra matches with her baby Malti
Priyanka cradled her baby as the mother-daughter duo matched in adorable peach-print clothes.
Nick with daughter Malti
Priyanka shared the most adorable photo of Nick reading to Malti Marie in her playpen on Father's Day.
The caption read: "He is your biggest champion…He'll be the loudest in the room when you win. His wisdom will be the shoulders you stand on. Your tears will break his heart. He will never show you he's hurting. His joy is your joy. He is dada or dad or papa or whatever you call them.
Malti took her first trip tp India
In May, Priyanka revealed that she'd taken Malti Marie on her first ever trip to India. The actress penned: "MM's first trip to India had to be completed with Shree Siddhivinayak's blessings."