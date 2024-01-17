Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' daughter Malti turns two – inside her lavish themed party with famous family

Happy birthday Malti Marie Jonas! Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' adorable daughter officially turned two years old earlier this month, and her parents are in celebration mode.

Priyanka, 41, and Nick, 31, decided to throw their daughter a lavish and red-coded Elmo-themed birthday party, and it looks like it was quite the affair.

The singer and Jonas Brothers trio member took to his social media to share photos from the party, and Malti already looks so grown up!

The two-year-old, welcomed by Nick and Priyanka via surrogacy and a surprise announcement, sported black curly hair and looked like such a blend of her famous parents.

She wore a heart-covered pink sweater with a baby pink tiara, a pair of friendship bracelets, heart-shaped glasses, and a pair of bright red pants, to fit in with the party's theme.

Her dad wore a red sweatshirt to match as well, while Priyanka was dressed in a full orange set, comprising of sweats and a hoodie, plus a pair of matching sunglasses.

Members of the family were present as well, including older brother Joe Jonas, members of the band's touring group, and youngest brother Franklin Jonas and his girlfriend Anna.

Glimpses of the party, held at their Los Angeles home, showed Malti out and about interacting with an Elmo puppet, Elmo-themed sunglasses for guests to wear for photos, red streamers, a huge sign that read "Malti's world," a cake made to look like the iconic Sesame Street character, covered in red fondant, and another smaller cake with Malti's name spelled out in Scrabble tiles.

"Our little angel is 2 years old," Nick gushed alongside photos from the party, and fans sweetly took to the comments section to dote over the toddler and congratulate her parents.

"Awww. Thank you for sharing her with us, I know the world is awful. Happy birthday beautiful girl!" one sweetly wrote, while another joked: "She's actually my favorite Jonas…but don't tell the others."

A third added: "Can't believe you got Elmo at THE Malti Marie party of the year," while a fourth commented: "It's the way I'm jealous of this bc I want elmo at my next birthday party," and uncle Franklin said: "Taipyo and Anna love us some MM."

Priyanka, for her part, last shared a series of photos and videos from her holiday getaway with her daughter and husband to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and reflected on her year with her family.

Many of the images saw the family-of-three soak up some sun by the beach, with Malti adoringly standing right beside her mom as they stared out at the waves, and in one video, the now two-year-old was even seen playing with the wheel of the family boat.

"Took some time to feed my soul," she penned alongside several glimpses of their trip. "2023 had me spent… maybe I still am. Here's to a 2024 highlighted by peace, respite, family, love, joy and community. Hold your loved ones close. We are very lucky if we can. Happy new year."

