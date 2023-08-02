Priyanka Chopra is glowing in stunning bikini photo with daughter Malti and Nick Jonas

As the sun sets on July, the Jonas-Chopra household is reflecting on the memories made during a bustling month of family time, beach trips, and birthday celebrations.

Nick, 30, gave his fans a peek into these precious moments through a series of Instagram snapshots featuring his beautiful wife, Priyanka, and their adorable 18-month-old daughter, Malti.

"July was a movie," Nick playfully captioned the photos, capturing a month filled with joy, laughter, and love. Among the highlights was the 41st birthday of Priyanka, celebrated on the 18th, which was embraced with the perfect blend of opulence and intimacy.

In one image, the trio is pictured reveling in the sea, with Priyanka laughing heartily in a red bikini and chic sunglasses. Malti, dressed in a white wetsuit and sunhat, is standing in the shallow water while Nick, in his earlier ensemble, grins contentedly.

The photo montage also includes an image of Priyanka, radiating beauty and happiness, comfortably seated in Nick's lap.

They are pictured in a beachside bar, with Nick sporting a grey graphic sleeveless t-shirt, black animal-print boxers, and a white baseball cap, encapsulating the relaxed vibe of their summer getaway.

Next up is a delightful capture of Malti, born via a surrogate, dipping her legs into the pool and perched on its edge. She's a picture of innocence in her white tee and swim diaper, her sky blue hat adorned with multi-colored smiley faces.

Nick, also clad in a white tee, is seen lovingly securing her with an arm. The backdrop is an endless stretch of blue sea surrounding their yacht's front deck jacuzzi.

Another image showcases a glorious sunrise, with the fiery ball of sun gleaming over the ocean. This is followed by an exciting shot of Nick, back turned to the camera, ready to dive into the azure sea. His black animal-print swim trunks make a repeat appearance, paired with a set of snorkeling goggles this time.

The final series of photos shows Nick and Priyanka dressed to the nines for an outing at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships – Women's singles final on July 15.

Priyanka is captivating in a watercolor-patterned dress with ruffled sleeves, matched with black, skintight, knee-high boots. Nick complements her in a matching tan tie and houndstooth suit.

The finale is from Priyanka's lavish 41st birthday celebrations, featuring stunning white floral arrangements and a banner reading 'Happy Birthday Pri!' The last image is a black-and-white shot of Priyanka, a birthday tiara perched on her head, lighting up the frame with her wide-open smile.

These cherished family moments come shortly after Nick's heartfelt Instagram tribute to Priyanka on her birthday.

Nick and Priyanka's love story

This love-filled duo, who ignited a friendship in late 2016 and entered into a romantic relationship by May 2018, got engaged on a vacation in Crete, Greece.

Their story culminated in a grand wedding on December 1, 2018, at the Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur, India, where they honored both their cultural backgrounds with Hindu and Christian ceremonies.

More recently Nick made a rare comment about fatherhood while reflecting on his own upbringing.

Speaking to Uproxx, the singer said: "The experience of being a parent and trying to be as present and thoughtful as possible, I look at our parents and have an immense amount of gratitude for how engaged they were with all of us and supportive."

Meanwhile, Priyanka told ELLE about how the pair navigate parenthood with their busy careers: "I don't remember having a conversation where I'm like, 'I need you to do more of this.' We both have careers that are important to us, so we split our time in a way where one of us is able to do the house things or be with the baby."