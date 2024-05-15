Robert De Niro, 80, makes emotional confession about relationship with baby daughter Gia

Robert De Niro surprised everyone last year when he casually revealed he had become a dad for the seventh time aged 79.

The now-80-year-old welcomed daughter Gia, 13 months, in April 2023 with his longtime girlfriend Tiffany Chen – and he is loving every minute of fatherhood.

Appearing on The View on Tuesday, Robert admitted that Gia was "pure joy" and emotionally claimed that she is the "only one" who loves him unconditionally.

"She's the only one who loves me, no condition, no nothing, no criticisms," he said of his daughter.

When asked if he finds being a parent "more tiring now" that he is 80, Robert confessed: "I have people help me… [I'm] not doing all of it."

In January, Robert opened up about becoming a father again, telling AARP: "I'm an 80-year-old dad, and it's great.

© Courtesy of Robert De Niro robert de niro and daughter gia

"Everything that I'm consumed with or worried about or this or that just goes away when I look at her. That in itself is wondrous."

He explained: "She has a very sweet kind of way of looking at you and just taking you in. They just look at you and take it in, so I don't know where it's gonna go with her later when she gets older, but she's thinking and she's observing everything and watching.

"It's really interesting," he added. "I want to be around for as long as I can to enjoy it, enjoy her."

© CBS Gia was born in April 2023

As well as Gia, the Raging Bull star is a father to six other children; Drena, 56, Raphael, 47, twin sons Julian and Aaron, 28, Elliot, 25, and Helen Grace, 12, which he shares with three different women.

Drena and Raphael he shares with his first ex-wife, Diahnne Abbott, 79, whom he married in 1976 and officially divorced in 1988. Drena is Diahhne's daughter from a previous relationship, though Robert adopted her and she took his last name when he married Diahnne.

The Oscar-winner then welcomed twin sons Julian and Aaron with his former girlfriend, model and actress Toukie Smith, 71, whom he was with from 1985 until 1992.

© Getty Images Robert and his longtime girlfriend Tiffany Chen

His second ex-wife was Grace Hightower, 69; they were married from 1997 until 2018, and they share Elliot and Helen Grace. They briefly separated between the births of their two kids.

The birth of Gia came soon before Robert and his family experienced heartbreak after the death of his 19-year-old grandson – and Drena's son – Leandro.

© Instagram Robert with his daughter Drena and grandson Leandro

Leandro died in an accidental overdose from the toxic effects of fentanyl, bromazolam, alprazolam, 7-aminoclonazepam, ketamine and cocaine, according to New York City's chief medical examiner.

In a statement, Robert said at the time: "I'm deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo. We're greatly appreciative of the condolences from everyone. We ask that we please be given privacy to grieve our loss of Leo."