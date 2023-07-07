Robert De Niro supports daughter at emotional wake for teenage grandson Leandro

Robert De Niro made an emotional appearance alongside his daughter, Drena De Niro at the wake of her son, Leandro, on Thursday following his death aged 19.

The Goodfellas actor, 79, was photographed arriving at the Frank E. Campbell funeral home on Manhattan's Upper East Side as he supported Drena and her ex-husband, Carlos Rodriguez, as they said goodbye to their son.

© Getty Robert De Niro is 'deeply distressed' after his grandson Leandro's passing

Drena and Carlos put on a united front as they arrived hand-in-hand separately to De Niro, who tried to cover his face with a newspaper as he entered the funeral home. Following the wake, the Taxi Driver actor was pictured looking solemn as he made his way to a waiting car.

Both parents paid tribute to their son following the heartbreaking day. Drena – who was adopted by De Niro and his ex-wife Diahnne Abbott in 1976 – shared a photo of Leandro as a child holding a guitar alongside an emotional message.

© Getty Robert De Niro joined mourners at his grandson's wake on Thursday

"My darling we celebrate you today and always. Thank you to everyone for the help prayers and loving energy that is pulling us through this devastating time. Julie thank you for this beautiful photo of Leo," she wrote.

Leandro's dad wrote: "If you knew him you would know. Our families and friends will grieve but never forget him. Leo was a passionate young man, he loved his family and friends, he loved his life and was curious about the world.

© Gotham Drena and her ex-husband Carlos held hands as they arrived at the funeral home

"Leo was a prolific and talented high level programmer who wanted to find a purposeful use with his talents beyond the social media calamity he didn't care for. Like his parents he loved art and artists, he was comfortable in this tribe.

"Leo loved to travel the world he was a seeker who on his own explored many countries to break bread with strangers and to delve into philosophical thinking about thing's beyond his age. He was also a young man with his own story and journey unknown to us and his friends, for it is at this age and time where a young heart seeks its place."

© Instagram Robert with his daughter Drena and grandson Leandro

Carlos concluded: "@drenadeniro and I are thankful for all who are supporting family friends and strangers families that have also lost a soul too soon."

Earlier this week, Drena said that her son died after taking pills laced with fentanyl, a powerful opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine.

© Instagram Drena claims her son died from taking fentanyl-laced pills

"Someone sold him fentanyl-laced pills that they knew were laced yet still sold them to him," the 51-year-old wrote in response to someone on Instagram who asked Leandro's cause of death.

"So for all these people still [expletive] around selling and buying this [expletive], my son is gone forever," she added.

© Drena De Niro on Instagram Leandro De Niro, Robert De Niro's grandson, died aged 19

Following his grandson's death, De Niro issued a statement which read: "I'm deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo. We're greatly appreciative of the condolences from everyone. We ask that we please be given privacy to grieve our loss of Leo."