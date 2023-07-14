Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen's baby daughter seen for first time as mom makes Bell's palsy confession

As Robert De Niro's girlfriend, Tiffany Chen, took to daytime TV to share the story of her postpartum difficulties, she found a source of comfort in their newborn daughter, Gia Virginia.

The baby, who was born in April, was seen cooing alongside her mom in the arms of CBS Mornings host Gayle King, wearing a frilly dress as the two women doted over her.

The 45-year-old gave her first interview since welcoming her daughter with the veteran actor, his first with Tiffany and seventh overall.

She revealed to Gayle that after giving birth, she lost all movement in her face and found out that she had Bell's palsy, sharing a defiant message for new moms by saying: "Women should not feel hurt by it."

She described her condition, explaining: "It was like everything was starting to just fall down on itself. Like, my face was melting on itself. And then a week after giving birth, that was when it all hit."

Bell's palsy is a neurological condition in which one side or parts of your face experiences paralysis, occurring when one of the nerves that control facial muscles stops working properly or is injured.

© Getty Images Gia Virginia made her first appearance on CBS Mornings with Gayle King

Tiffany, a fitness instructor and martial arts enthusiast, opened up about her loving relationship with Robert, opening up about how he supported her through her health struggles.

"He tried to say that he didn't see any difference, he didn't see any change," she said. "He was like 'No. ... You look fine.' He's like, 'Maybe you look a little stern.'

"And I'm like 'Really?' My whole face has melted on itself. But he was very strong, very supportive."

© Getty Images Tiffany gave her first interview after welcoming her daughter with Robert De Niro

She described the sharp pain she felt after giving birth via C-section and noticed the sagging of her face, and was readmitted to the hospital immediately after, where her lower lip drooped to the point of making it harder for her to speak.

"I got to a point where it was just hanging and I'd have to hold it up," Tiffany explained. "And to talk, I'd have to hold my chin and I'd have to manipulate my lower lip to make certain sounds. I couldn't say 'Bob.'"

© Getty Images The couple welcomed their first child this April

What made it harder was not being able to dote over newborn Gia the way she wanted to, as she added: "I couldn't give her kisses. That's what made me self-conscious.

"The thing I did worry about was 'What if it didn't get better?' Was my kid going to get made fun of for having the weird-looking mom? That's the only time, like, vanity comes into play. It's how it affects the child."

© Getty Images The actor is also a dad to six other children

She concluded, though, by saying that she was loving life as a mother, saying her daughter "made life more fun" and that it strengthened her relationship with the Oscar-winning actor, who is also a dad to Drena (51), Raphael (46), twins Julian and Aaron (27), Elliot (24), and Helen (11).