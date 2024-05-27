Kourtney Kardashian reveals she's 'not okay' following son Mason's step into the spotlight

Kourtney Kardashian is a doting mom and was feeling all the emotions over the weekend as she reflected on just how quickly the time is going.

The Kardashians star's oldest son Mason, 14, has been keeping a low profile over the past few years and hasn't appeared on his parents' Instagram pages, but now, he's stepped out of their shadows and made his public debut with his very own Instagram account.

Mason has posted three images on his feed so far, giving an insight into his life in LA.

Kourtney has since taken to her own social media page to reveal that she was "not okay" with her firstborn's move.

She shared a screengrab of Mason's Instagram, writing: "My first baby is on Insta and I'm not okay," along with a tearful eyed emoji. Mason's famous aunts Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian also shared similar responses when the teenager first opened his account on Saturday.

Kourtney Kardashian made her feelings known about Mason joining Instagram

Despite already having over 400k followers, Mason is only following eight people, all of whom are family members. He follows his mom, as well as his dad Scott Disick, his aunts Khloe, Kim, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, uncle Rob Kardashian and grandmother, Kris Jenner.

He isn't following anyone else, including his stepdad, Travis Barker.

© Instagram Mason shared several photos on his Instagram feed including one with his sister Penelope

It's been a big weekend for Mason and his family, as his dad, Scott, celebrated his birthday on Sunday, and shared several photos from the festivities on social media.

Mason is close to both his parents and Kourtney and Scott live close by so that they can easily co-parent their three children.

© Instagram Mason with his brother Reign

The former couple previously opened up about co-parenting during a discussion on Poosh's website in 2020.

Kourtney said: "I do think we are very lucky to be doing it this way and we can if we have an issue or something that, you know, one of the kids is going through, we can deal with it together. And, you know, nobody knows our kids better than us so to be able to do that together and like come up with solutions together, I think is, you know, there’s no better … like what else could you want."

© Denise Truscello Mason's parents Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian

More recently during an episode of The Kardashians in 2022, Scott gave a fresh insight into co-parenting with his former partner, following her marriage to Travis. In a confessional, Scott admitted: "It was a huge adjustment losing Kourtney romantically, but now it’s becoming a huge adjustment losing her as kind of a best friend. Now we're really just more of co-parenters.

"I would say it's probably one of the more difficult things in my life."

© Getty Images Kourtney with her husband Travis Barker

He then went on to acknowledge that Kourtney was "in a real thing," with regards to her relationship with Travis.

Scott is thought to be currently single, while Kourtney and Travis tied the knot in 2022 after a whirlwind romance. The couple then went on to welcome baby son Rocky in 2023.