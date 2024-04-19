Kourtney Kardashian's son Rocky is taking after dad Travis Barker in touching new photo

Kourtney Kardashian and her husband Travis Barker have kept their son, Rocky 13, largely out of the spotlight since his birth in November.

However, to mark Kourtney's 45th birthday, the Blink-182 drummer shared an adorable new image of the five-month-old – and he already appears to be taking after his dad.

WATCH: Revisit Kourtney Kardashian's iconic pregnancy reveal

Travis shared a carousel of pictures on Instagram to celebrate his wife's special day, and one featured her lying in a bed next to Rocky, who had his back to the camera.

The sweet photo showed that even though he's just a baby, it's likely he will inherit his dad's height as his little body stretches from Kourtney's head down to her waist.

Kourtney is the shortest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan at only 5ft, while Travis towers over her at just over 5ft 9.

Another cute family photo saw Travis and Kourtney kissing in front of a private plane while he held Rocky in his arms, covering him with a striped blanket that exposed his tiny feet underneath which almost touched his dad's hips.

© Instagram Kourtney and Travis' son Rocky is getting so big

"Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife, soulmate and best friend forever," he captioned his Instagram post.

"I love you, I love our life together. Thank you for being the most amazing wife a person could ask for. Here's to many more years of adventures together."

Travis also shared photos of Kourtney in various stages of undress and a cheeky one of her sitting on a toilet.

© Instagram Travis and Kourtney have yet to share photos of Rocky's face

Kourtney and Travis are already parents to six children between them. Kourtney shares sons Mason, 14, and Reign, nine, plus daughter Penelope, 11, with ex Scott Disick.

Travis, meanwhile, is a father to son Landon, 20, daughter Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

They welcomed their first child, Rocky, on November 1, 2023, at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

© Getty Kourtney and Travis now have a blended family

They underwent multiple rounds of IVF treatments to try and conceive, but in a surprising twist, Kourtney became pregnant naturally after ceasing IVF in late 2022, a development she referred to as "God's plan".

Shortly before Rocky's birth, she was rushed to the hospital to undergo "urgent fetal surgery".

"I don't think anyone who hasn't been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear," she said at the time as she thanked "the incredible doctors for saving our baby's life".

© Instagram Kourtney had fetal surgery before Rocky's birth

"I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant," she added.

Rocky's name carries personal significance for the couple, particularly for Travis who had consistently expressed his fondness for this name during Kourtney's pregnancy.

© Instagram Rocky 13 is Kourtney and Travis' first child together

Explaining the inspiration behind his son's name during a conversation with his daughter, Alabama, for Complex's GOAT Talk video series in July, Travis revealed why the moniker appealed to him.

He said: "Rocky George played guitar for [the band] Suicidal Tendencies and 13 is just the greatest number of all time… And Rocky, the greatest boxing movie of all time."

