Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West showcases major hair change - and she looks so grown up!

In a delightful display of mother-daughter bonding, Kim Kardashian recently took to Instagram to share a glimpse of a special night out with her daughter, North West, at the Crypto.com Arena.

The pair attended an exciting WNBA game where the Los Angeles Sparks triumphed over the Atlanta Dream with a score of 92-81.

The photo captured during the game shows the dynamic duo having a blast, with North sporting an edgy new look. Known for her often styled braids or curls, North decided to switch things up by straightening her hair and adding curly blonde extensions to the ends, giving her a fresh, vibrant look for the night.

She completed her outfit with an oversized black leather jacket and a chic matching handbag, looking every bit the fashionista in training.

© Instagram North West looks so grown up with her new hairstyle

Kim, not to be outdone, looked stunning as ever in a sleek black dress featuring a daring plunging neckline.

Her hair styled with long bangs that softly framed her face, adding an extra touch of glamour to her courtside style.

The duo posed for the camera with playful pouts and peace signs, encapsulating the fun and lighthearted spirit of their evening.

© Instagram / @kimkardashian North's photo on Kim's Instagram caused a major divide amongst fans

Kim captioned the sweet snapshot, "Fun night with my Northie at the [LA Sparks] [WNBA] game," punctuating her message with a basketball emoji.

She also shared that they went backstage, giving North and her friends a chance to meet the players, surely an exciting highlight of their night.

Recommended video You may also like North West is just like her dad Kanye

This outing is just one of the many moments Kim has shared of their family adventures.

In April North was seen dripping in a suite of dazzling diamond jewels adorning her wrists, neck and ears.

The 10-year-old also rocked an array of new facial piercings, including a diamond-studded nose ring and a glittering lip hoop, along with a collection of ear cartilage piercings - though if Northie was just playing dress up, it's likely they're faux.

North West is Kim's eldest daughter

"Stylist of the year," Kim, 43, captioned her post, which drew divided opinions from fans. While many loved North's creativity in the photo, admiring her jaw-dropping jewels and writing comments such as: "Okay Northie! Can she style me for Coachella next year?!", other fans disapproved of the controversial post.

"She's too young for this, sorry!" read one comment, as another fan penned: "It makes me sick to see this when there are people who can’t afford to eat."

© Instagram North West is known for her fashionable wardrobe

"Is Kim over her robbery trauma and showing off again?" asked another fan, to which a fourth replied: "It's clearly just costume jewellery."

Kim was robbed at gunpoint in Paris in 2016 - an incident that she has admitted has left her with permanent trauma.

The SKIMS founder said on The Alec Baldwin Show that she "almost lost" herself following the event, and found it difficult to feel herself again in the years following the robbery.