Kourtney Kardashian's son Mason, 14, makes rare appearance in family vacation photos with younger siblings

Kourtney Kardashian was every inch the proud parent as she shared a selection of family photos from her recent birthday celebrations.

The Kardashians star whisked her family off on vacation to mark her 45th birthday, and posted several snapshots from the special occasion, including a very rare picture featuring her firstborn, Mason Disick, 14.

Mason is the oldest grandchild of Kris Jenner and made numerous appearances on the family's reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, in his early years.

However, now that he is older, he has kept a far lower profile, making the photo even more exciting to fans of the famous family.

Mason could be seen giving his younger brother Reign, nine, a piggy back during a walk on the beach.

Mason Disick could be seen in a candid snapshot posted from Kourtney Kardashian's birthday celebrations

Eagle-eyed fans spotted him in the image, with one writing: "That's Mason," while another wrote: "That's Reign on Mason's back." Other pictures featured Kourtney with her husband, Travis Barker, and their baby son Rocky, who was born in November.

Kourtney is also mom to Penelope, 11, and shares her three oldest children with ex Scott Disick.

Kourtney shared a number of photos from her birthday weekend

The Poosh founder has had a wonderful month abroad, and was whisked off, along with the rest of her family, on a private plane over the weekend to start her birthday celebrations by the ocean.

The star's husband prepared a lavish gesture for the star, spelling out her name 'Kourt' in balloons outside their private plane.

Mason walking on the beach

The Blink 182 star paid tribute to his wife on social media when she turned 45, choosing to share several photos, including one of her with baby son Rocky, alongside a sweet message.

He wrote: "Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife, soulmate and best friend forever. I love you, I love our life together. Thank you for being the most amazing wife a person could ask for."

Baby Rocky also featured in the pictures from the family trip

"Here's to many more years of adventures together," he concluded, to which Kourtney responded: "Husband of my dreams. I love our life!!"

It's clear that Kourtney loves nothing more than spending time with her family and being a mother is by far the most important thing in her life. Lucy Shrimpton, Parenting Expert at The Baby Show and founder of The Sleep Nanny, recently gave her analysis on the star's parenting style to HELLO!, telling us: "Kourtney Kardashian-Barker is a devoted mum, evidently wanting to give her children the very best start in life. She adopts a 'gentle' and 'loving' approach.

Kourtney loves being a mom

"While her sister (Kim) confesses that she is the stricter of the two, tending to get more ‘frazzled’, Kourtney tends to take things in her stride, particularly since having therapy. She is a mindful parent, aware of the time and effort she puts into becoming the best parent she can be, attempting to be present as much as possible.

"She's said that she is more 'lenient' with her children allowing them to skip school if they’ve had a 'hard day', showing that she really listens to her children when they need a break, especially during difficult times.

"Now, with her youngest, Rocky 13, she has chosen to use the attachment style with a strong emphasis on emotional responsiveness and physical touch, creating secure emotional bonds that will allow her children to flourish in the future."

