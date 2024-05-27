Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Laura Dern's 'vulnerable' comments about empty nest as children leave home
Laura Dern's 'vulnerable' comments about empty nest as children leave home

 The Palm Royale star spoke candidly about her shifting life

Melanie Macleod
Wellness Editor
2 minutes ago
At 57, Laura Dern has one of the most glittering careers in Hollywood, with roles in Big Little Lies and Marriage Story earning her Emmys and Golden Globes.

Behind the scenes, Laura is a dedicated mother to her two children, Ellery, 22, and Jaya, 19, though her relationship with her kids is changing, with the actress giving an insight into how she's dealing with empty nest syndrome.

Speaking to ES Magazine of her new era, which has seen her life in flux since her daughter left home for college, Laura shared: "It's wild. I'm just getting used to it. [My daughter and I] were just on the phone, saying, "My God, this is the longest we've been apart"."

Laura Dern smiling in a black top© Getty
Laura Dern is approaching her 60th birthday

On how she's coping with missing Ellery and Jaya, Laura added that both of her kids will be visiting her in Italy when she's next on a break from filming her latest project, which she calls, "One way to manage missing my children."

Laura is certainly embracing her second act as she nears her 60th birthday, sharing that her freedom since her kids moved out has opened her eyes. "It's a vulnerable but deeply inspiring time to figure out what being a grown-up means."

The Marriage Star's words of wisdom would likely reassure fellow A-lister Gwyneth Paltrow, who has been speaking openly about her fear of having an empty nest.

Gwyneth and Chris Martin's son, Moses, is soon set to leave for college, with the Shakespeare in Love icon sharing she's fretful about his impending departure.

Laura Dern smiling in a silky white dress© Getty
Laura Dern is excited for her new era

Gwynnie said she's struggling with a "deep sense of impending grief," adding during a chat with Victoria Beckham on the Goop podcast: "My son is going to college in August, and my stepson is too. We're going to have an empty nest.

"I don’t know what is going to be in store for me, I feel like I'm on the precipice of change, I can feel it coming."

Victoria, who has had several children leave home takes a similar approach to Laura when it comes to empty nest syndrome, looking for the positives in what can be a difficult time.

"When you've got an empty house you'll have a lot of fun doing all those things you couldn't do," VB reassured. It seems like Laura is indeed making the most of her empty nest!

