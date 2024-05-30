Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Khloe Kardashian's seriously 'strict' sleeping arrangements for daughter True
Digital Cover mother-and-baby

Khloe Kardashian's 'strict' sleeping arrangements for daughter True

The Kardashians star has a strict sleepover rule with True's aunt Kourtney

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
6 minutes ago
Khloe Kardashian is an outspoken mom who tells it straight when it comes to co-parenting her two children, True and Tatum, with her basketball star ex-partner Tristan Thompson. 

But it is a rule she has established with her sister Kourtney that has surprised fans. In an episode of Vanity Fair's web series, the 39-year-old mom-of-two was tasked with taking a lie detector test. 

Khloe Kardashian with her children True and Tatum and niece Dream on the beach© Instagram
Khloe is a mom of two

The Good American co-founder was previously asked if she would allow her daughter True, six, to have a sleepover at Kourtney's house she shares with her four children Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, Reign, nine, and baby Rocky and Blink-182 drummer husband Travis Barker.

Kourtney Kardashian and daughter Penelope pose in matching pajamas© Instagram
Khloe's sister Kourtney is a mom of four

 "Probably not," Khloe admitted. "And is that because we have too much fun?," Kourtney quipped, to which her younger sister replied: "No", adding, "I don't think we have enough time on this show for what the reason is."

Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian© Getty
Khloe's kids aren't allowed to sleep at Kourtney's

Kourtney Kardashian has made it no secret that she favours an attachment style of parenting with her brood. It can't be said if this approach to parenting contributes to Khloe's reluctance to have her daughter stay at Kourt's $9 million Calabasas mansion, but it is certainly a divisive method among parenting experts. 

What is attachment parenting?

This style dictates that the parents and their child should maintain a strong level of closeness in terms of emotional responsiveness and physical touch. This could include responding to your baby's every cry, through to co-sleeping or breastfeeding on demand.

Kourtney loves being a mom© Instagram
Kourtney co-sleeps with her kids

In a 2014 interview with Redbook magazine, the Poosh founder said that she "didn't plan" to adopt an attachment parenting style but that it "came naturally" to her.

Kourtney Kardashian's photo with baby Rocky resembles like a throwback due to just how young she looks! © Instagram
Kourtney has adopted an attachment style of parenting

"When I had Mason, I just felt really attached to him and wanted to bring him everywhere," Kourtney said on an episode of The Kardashians. "He ended up sleeping with me, and I breastfed for 14 months." Kourtney co-slept with Mason until he was seven and was still co-sleeping with Penelope when she was ten.

Khloe's parenting rules

Photo shared by Khloe Kardashian on Instagram Easter weekend 2024 posing with her mom Kris Jenner and daughter True Thompson© Instagram
Khloe is a strict parent

Khloe has adopted a more structured approach to parenting. "I am really strict. I have a schedule. I'm very militant with how I parent True, and I believe that a schedule saves everything," Khloe revealed in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres.

Khloe has a very close relationship with Dream© Instagram
Khloe has a tight schedule with True

She also told Cosmopolitan UK that True's schedule dictates her own. "I try and take her to every gymnastics class and I schedule things around her schedule – I live and die by a schedule! Every single day, everything is accounted for and that gives me a sense of peace because there are typically no surprises," she admitted.

