Kourtney Kardashian makes tongue-in-cheek comment about sister Khloe's kids after seeing new photo

Khloe Kardashian's adorable children were put front and center in a new photo shared on Instagram by their famous mom, and Kourtney Kardashian couldn't wait to comment.

In the image, Tatum, one, and True, five, were sitting on a bed and smiling for the camera.

The casual photo captured their adorable sibling connection as True laid a protective hand on her brother's leg as he appeared to attempt to scoot off the bed.

Khloe captioned the post: "Throwback to last summer," and 5'2" actress, Malika Haqq chimed in with: "And they're both taller than me already," which sparked a reaction from Kourtney.

She quipped: "@malika oh same," suggesting the duo are fast creeping up on their famous aunt in the height department.

Fans added crying with laughter emojis and commented on Kourtney's stature, as she stands at the same height as Malika.

It appears Tatum and True are taking after their mom who is head and shoulders above her sibling at 5'10" and towering dad, basketball pro Tristan Thompson, who is 6'9".

Khloe's children are getting tall

Khloe and Tristan are no longer together, but the reality TV star has no problem with being a single parent.

She loves everything about being a mom and shortly after Tatum was born via a surrogate, Khloe opened up about parenthood to Elle.

"I know it's cliché, but I love everything, even the hard parts," she said. "Being able to shape little people into really incredible big people is an honor and a gift."

Khloe is much taller than her sister Kourtney

She confessed she found using a surrogate challenging, unlike her sister, Kim, who she felt handled the situation with ease. "It was just more comfortable for her," she told Kelly Clarkson on her daytime talk show. "I'm such a control freak."

Khloe continued: "You're a stranger, I just have to trust you. I love my surrogate, she was amazing. But I'm still like, 'I need you sitting next to me all the time. What are you doing? What are you eating?'"

Khloe shares her children with her ex Tristan

While she adores being a mom, Khloe told Kelly that she wasn't planning on having any more children and said the "shop was closed".

She further explained her decision to use a surrogate for her second child when she said: "I did surrogacy the second time, the first time I carried on my own, and it's amazing,"I had reasons why I couldn't carry and it was such a blessing to have this."

