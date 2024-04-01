Khloé Kardashian's son Tatum is uncle Rob Kardashian's twin in photos with cousins Dream and Chicago

The Kardashian genes certainly are strong, and Khloé Kardashian's son Tatum is all the proof needed!

Since the Good American founder first shared photos of her son with ex Tristan Thomspon, who was born in July of 2022, fans immediately pointed out his unmistakable resemblance to uncle Rob Kardashian, and late grandfather Robert Kardashian Sr.

Now he's almost two years old, still getting the same reaction, and his mom's latest round of photos is no exception.

Khloé took to Instagram on Sunday to share more sweet snaps from her family's Easter celebrations at Kris Jenner's home, who hosted her grandkids (13 and counting) for arts, crafts, and plenty of bunny-themed treats.

The doting mom-of-two first shared a photo of her daughter True, looking so tall and fabulous in a pink mini dress with a feather trim and matching metallic cowboy boots, in perfect coordination with her cousins Chicago, Kim Kardashian's daughter with Kanye West, and Dream, Rob's daughter with Angela White (formerly known as Blac Chyna).

The second pic was of sweet Tatum, who fans have endearingly nicknamed "Baby Rob," already looking so grown up, and very dapper in a matching beige set.

More photos followed of the Easter celebrations, including the massive baskets of treats set up by the Kardashian matriarch, and an adorable family photo of Khloé with her two tots by her side.

"He is Risen!!! Happy Resurrection Day! Happy Easter," she wrote in her caption, and fans quickly took to the comments section under the post to gush over the snaps, and of course point out Tatum's resemblance to his uncle.

© Instagram Little Tatum will be two years old in the summer

"Baby Rob is everything," one wrote, as another concurred: "He really is Rob," and more followed suit with: "Tatum is such a cutie and growing fast," and: "Beautiful babies," as well as: "They are all precious!!!!" plus another added: "The cutest fam. Happy Easter gorgeous!"

Fans of the Kardashian family are well aware of Khloé's especially close bond with her brother Rob – who has largely retreated from the spotlight – and how much his daughter Dream spends time with her aunt and cousins.

© Instagram Khloé with her babies

For Rob's birthday last month, she took to Instagram and wrote a lengthy tribute in his honor, which in part read: "Robert I couldn't be prouder or more honored to say I am your sister. I couldn't be prouder to be living life with you."

"I thank God every day for our relationship and the relationship that our children get to have. God always had a plan!! I couldn't be more blessed or excited that I have an entire lifetime with you!"

