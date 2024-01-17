Michelle Obama turns 60! Check out husband Barack's poolside tribute and more iconic White House photos with daughters Malia and Sasha

Michelle Obama is 60! The iconic former First Lady of the United States has hit a big milestone birthday, and she's taking the time to stay off social media and soak it up.

However, her husband Barack, 62, can't help but show his appreciation for his wife of over three decades and shared a beautiful snapshot to mark the occasion.

The photo he posted on Instagram, presumably from their home in Hawai'i, showed the former FLOTUS in a flowy yellow dress, soaking up some sunshine while relaxing by the pool, the gorgeous ocean and islands spreading out behind her.

© Instagram Barack shared a sweet birthday tribute to his wife on her 60th

"This is what 60 looks like," the former POTUS gushed. "Happy birthday to my better half – who happens to be one of the funniest, smartest, most beautiful people I know. @MichelleObama, you make every day better. I can't wait to see what this new decade brings you."

Fans quickly inundated the comments section of the post with a slew of adoring responses, like: "I wanna look like that when I'm 60!!! She looks amazing, Happy Birthday queen," and: "BEAUTIFUL inside & out! Happy Birthday to her!" as well as: "Happy Birthday Mrs. Obama! I hope your day is so special."

In honor of Michelle's big birthday, we're taking a walk down memory lane with some of the best photos from her tenure in the White House, including her husband and their daughters, Malia, 25, and Sasha, 22…

Election Night, 2008 © Getty Barack and Michelle, with daughters Malia and Sasha during an election night gathering in Grant Park on November 4, 2008, moments before Barack won the Presidential Election to become the first African-American U.S. President elect SEE: Michelle Obama's very real family photo sparks huge reaction from fans

Introducing a new addition to the family, 2009 © Getty Images Just three months after moving to the White House, the Obama family introduce their new dog, a six-month-old Portuguese water dog named Bo, to the White House press corps at the South Lawn of the White House, April 14, 2009 MORE: Michelle Obama rocks leather, high ponytail and 'sultry' makeup for special appearance

Obama family portrait, 2009 © Getty Images Eight months into his presidency, the Obama family sits down for their first family portrait in the Green Room of the White House, September 1, 2009 MORE: Michelle and Barack Obama share photo with gorgeous daughters in poignant Thanksgiving post

After taking the oath of office, 2013 © Getty Images Michelle is seen congratulating her husband, with their daughters by her side, after he takes the oath of office in 2013 for his second consecutive term as President LEARN: Michelle Obama's 9-minute secret to her super-toned arms revealed

Obama family Christmas, 2014 © Getty Images The family-of-four pose with "elves" prior to the taping of TNT's "Christmas in Washington" program on December 14, 2014 SEE: Michelle Obama marks emotional family milestone with Barack Obama and daughters Malia and Sasha

First Family Easter portrait, 2015 © Handout Almost six years after introducing their puppy Bo, the Obama family pose for a family portrait with their pets Bo and Sunny in the Rose Garden of the White House on Easter Sunday, April 5, 2015 READ: Michelle Obama's worries for daughters Malia and Sasha's health in her own words

Last family Christmas card, 2016 © Getty Images The last of the Christmas cards sent by the outgoing First Family, mailed out on December 13, 2016 and signed by Barack, Michelle, Malia, Sasha, and the paw prints of their two dogs

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features, and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.