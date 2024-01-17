Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Michelle Obama turns 60! Check out husband Barack's poolside tribute and more iconic White House photos with daughters Malia and Sasha
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:

Michelle Obama turns 60! Check out husband Barack's poolside tribute and more iconic White House photos with daughters Malia and Sasha

The former First Lady and Becoming author is still as stunning as ever!

In this screengrab, Michelle Obama presents the Social Justice Impact Award during the 52nd NAACP Image Awards on March 27, 2021.
Ahad Sanwari
Ahad SanwariOnline News WriterNew York
Share this:

Michelle Obama is 60! The iconic former First Lady of the United States has hit a big milestone birthday, and she's taking the time to stay off social media and soak it up.

However, her husband Barack, 62, can't help but show his appreciation for his wife of over three decades and shared a beautiful snapshot to mark the occasion.

The photo he posted on Instagram, presumably from their home in Hawai'i, showed the former FLOTUS in a flowy yellow dress, soaking up some sunshine while relaxing by the pool, the gorgeous ocean and islands spreading out behind her.

Barack Obama shares a birthday tribute to wife Michelle Obama on Instagram© Instagram
Barack shared a sweet birthday tribute to his wife on her 60th

"This is what 60 looks like," the former POTUS gushed. "Happy birthday to my better half – who happens to be one of the funniest, smartest, most beautiful people I know. @MichelleObama, you make every day better. I can't wait to see what this new decade brings you."

Fans quickly inundated the comments section of the post with a slew of adoring responses, like: "I wanna look like that when I'm 60!!! She looks amazing, Happy Birthday queen," and: "BEAUTIFUL inside & out! Happy Birthday to her!" as well as: "Happy Birthday Mrs. Obama! I hope your day is so special."

You may also like

In honor of Michelle's big birthday, we're taking a walk down memory lane with some of the best photos from her tenure in the White House, including her husband and their daughters, Malia, 25, and Sasha, 22…

Election Night, 2008

Barack Obama stands on stage along with his wife Michelle and daughters Malia and Sasha during an election night gathering in Grant Park on November 4, 2008 in Chicago, Illinois© Getty

Barack and Michelle, with daughters Malia and Sasha during an election night gathering in Grant Park on November 4, 2008, moments before Barack won the Presidential Election to become the first African-American U.S. President elect

SEE: Michelle Obama's very real family photo sparks huge reaction from fans

Introducing a new addition to the family, 2009

U.S. President Barack Obama (R), first lady Michelle (L) and their daughters, Malia (2nd L) and Sasha (3rd L) introduce their new dog, a Portuguese water dog named Bo, to the White House press corps at the South Lawn of the White House April 14, 2009 in Washington, DC. The six-month-old puppy is a gift from Sen. Edward M. Kennedy (D-MA) who owns several Portuguese water dogs himself. This breed of dog is considered a good pet for children who have allergies, as Malia does.© Getty Images

Just three months after moving to the White House, the Obama family introduce their new dog, a six-month-old Portuguese water dog named Bo, to the White House press corps at the South Lawn of the White House, April 14, 2009

MORE: Michelle Obama rocks leather, high ponytail and 'sultry' makeup for special appearance

Obama family portrait, 2009

U.S. President Barack Obama, daughter Malia Obama, first lady Michelle Obama and daughter Sasha Obama sit for portrait in the Green Room of the White House© Getty Images

Eight months into his presidency, the Obama family sits down for their first family portrait in the Green Room of the White House, September 1, 2009

MORE: Michelle and Barack Obama share photo with gorgeous daughters in poignant Thanksgiving post

After taking the oath of office, 2013

U.S President Barack Obama hugs the first lady Michelle Obama (2nd L) as daughters Malia (C) and Sasha look on after taking the oath of office in the Blue Room of the White House January 20, 2013 in Washington, DC. Obama and U.S. Vice President Joe Biden were officially sworn in a day before the ceremonial inaugural swearing-in.© Getty Images

Michelle is seen congratulating her husband, with their daughters by her side, after he takes the oath of office in 2013 for his second consecutive term as President

LEARN: Michelle Obama's 9-minute secret to her super-toned arms revealed

Obama family Christmas, 2014

President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle Obama and daughters Sasha and Malia pose with "elves" prior to the taping of TNT's "Christmas in Washington" program in Washington, D.C.© Getty Images

The family-of-four pose with "elves" prior to the taping of TNT's "Christmas in Washington" program on December 14, 2014

SEE: Michelle Obama marks emotional family milestone with Barack Obama and daughters Malia and Sasha

First Family Easter portrait, 2015

The Obamas stood together with their dogs© Handout

Almost six years after introducing their puppy Bo, the Obama family pose for a family portrait with their pets Bo and Sunny in the Rose Garden of the White House on Easter Sunday, April 5, 2015

READ: Michelle Obama's worries for daughters Malia and Sasha's health in her own words

Last family Christmas card, 2016

A Christmas card from the Obama family, the last that will be sent by the outgoing President of the USA in his official role, on a windowsill in Washington D.C., USA, 13 December 2016. The card is signed by Barack Obama, his wife Michelle and children Sasha and Malia as well as the pawprints of the family's two dogs Bo and Sunny.© Getty Images

The last of the Christmas cards sent by the outgoing First Family, mailed out on December 13, 2016 and signed by Barack, Michelle, Malia, Sasha, and the paw prints of their two dogs

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features, and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox. 

Other Topics

More Parenting

See more