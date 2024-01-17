Michelle Obama turns 60! Check out husband Barack's poolside tribute and more iconic White House photos with daughters Malia and Sasha

Michelle Obama is 60! The iconic former First Lady of the United States has hit a big milestone birthday, and she's taking the time to stay off social media and soak it up.
However, her husband Barack, 62, can't help but show his appreciation for his wife of over three decades and shared a beautiful snapshot to mark the occasion.
The photo he posted on Instagram, presumably from their home in Hawai'i, showed the former FLOTUS in a flowy yellow dress, soaking up some sunshine while relaxing by the pool, the gorgeous ocean and islands spreading out behind her.
"This is what 60 looks like," the former POTUS gushed. "Happy birthday to my better half – who happens to be one of the funniest, smartest, most beautiful people I know. @MichelleObama, you make every day better. I can't wait to see what this new decade brings you."
Fans quickly inundated the comments section of the post with a slew of adoring responses, like: "I wanna look like that when I'm 60!!! She looks amazing, Happy Birthday queen," and: "BEAUTIFUL inside & out! Happy Birthday to her!" as well as: "Happy Birthday Mrs. Obama! I hope your day is so special."
In honor of Michelle's big birthday, we're taking a walk down memory lane with some of the best photos from her tenure in the White House, including her husband and their daughters, Malia, 25, and Sasha, 22…
