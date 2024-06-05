Kim Kardashian's reveals head-turning approach to getting her son to go to school

Kim Kardashian's latest parenting hack may surprise fans, but it seems to do the trick.

Taking to Instagram, Kim shared a snap of her son Psalm, five, dressed in full Hulk costume as he sat in the car on his way to school. The five-year-old wore a green mask and top, as well as giant Hulk-like fists.

© @kimkardashian Kim got real about the school run

Kim explained: "Sometimes this is the only way I can get my kids out of the door to go to school", adding: "can't fight the fight today! Hulk it is!"

Many parents might relate to Kim's struggle on the school run, as it can be hard enough to get one kid out of the house on time let alone four. The struggle to get children into school fully fed and in normal clothing is universal among moms and dads everywhere.

© @kimkardashian Saint West dressed as Hulk to go to school

Over the years, Kim has kept it real when talking about her parenting struggles, as a single mom separated from her kids' father, Kanye West.

She told Jay Shetty: "parenting is the thing that has taught me the most about myself", adding: "It has been the most challenging thing."

Kim Kardashian with her four children

"There are nights I cry myself to sleep. Like, holy [expletive], this [expletive] tornado in my house. Like, what just happened?" She exclaimed.

"You know, with all the moods and the personalities and sometimes they're fighting, and you know, there's no one there. Like, it's [just] me to play good police officer and bad cop", Kim explained.

A year after her son Saint was born, Kim revealed that North, then four, wasn't getting on with her brother: "I don’t know if it's because she’s the older sister, I don't know what it is," she told Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.

It was around this time that Kim bought North a dog named Sushi. People reported that the family believed taking care of a puppy might prepare her for a baby sibling.