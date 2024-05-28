Kim Kardashian sparks major debate about her daughters in latest video

Kim Kardashian loves a throwback post as much as anyone else, and her latest one certainly sparked conversation from her fans.

The 43-year-old shared a black-and-white video of herself as a child, filmed by her younger sister Khloé. As the young Kardashian was eating something, Khloé introduced her on camera: "Her name's Kim, she's really pretty, and she's going to be famous when she grows up."

"I know that", Kim said back in the video - with an almost clairvoyant tone. It seems that the entrepreneur knew early on she'd be destined for fame and fortune, as the mom-of-four is worth over a billion dollars.

But while Kim reflected on her future fame in the video, fans couldn't help but clock how similar she looked to her daughter North West.

"So much Northie in this!!!" One fan said. Another concurred: "You sound like Northie."

A third fan disagreed: "That is definitely Chicago!!! She is your twin".

Kim Kardashian sits with her daughter Chicago West

Diplomatically, a fourth said: "Northie & Chi Chi are your twins", adding that Kim had always been the star of the family.

Indeed, while many people think that her daughter North gets her swagger from her father Kanye West, this clip showed that Kim had always been confident within her own right.

© Splash North West in The Lion King

North certainly took after her parents this weekend as she performed without them onstage for the first time. The 10-year-old took on the role of Simba in The Lion King’s 30th-anniversary concert.

She wowed the audience at the Hollywood Bowl with a confident rendition of "I Just Can’t Wait to be King", as she dressed up in a furry hoodie and matching baggy yellow shorts and slippers.

North has made it clear that she plans on performing, like her dad. She recently found success featuring in his two-part song "TALKING / ONCE AGAIN".

The 10-year-old told i-D magazine: "I like singing. Performing is my favorite."