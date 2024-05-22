Kim Kardashian's son, Psalm, bears striking resemblance to late grandad in family photos on 5th birthday

Kim Kardashian pulled out all the stops to ensure her son Psalm had an unforgettable fifth birthday.

The 43-year-old threw her youngest son a Ghostbusters-themed party, complete with life-sized cutouts of a cartoon Psalm in character, and an incredible two-tier cake topped with Slimer.

There were also pictures of Psalm and his family members, including mom Kim and grandmother Kris Jenner, and a sweet photo of him enjoying a game of tug of war with his friends.

© Instagram Psalm had his own life-sized cut-out

While Kim's followers loved seeing a glimpse inside the lavish birthday bash, many were distracted by the striking similarities between Psalm and his late grandfather, Robert Kardashian Sr.

"He's so handsome. Looks like Grandpa Rob," one person commented on the post. A second said: "That's Rob Kardashian Senior face and smile..."

A third added: "Psalm looks exactly like Rob Sr." A fourth agreed, writing: "I thought so too, very much like his grandfather."

© Instagram Kim's fans couldn't believe his resemblance to his grandad

Robert Kardashian Sr. was the father of Kim, Kourtney, 45, Khloe, 39, and Rob Kardashian, 37, and was married to Kris Jenner between 1978 and 1991.

He tragically passed away on September 30, 2003, aged just 59 after being diagnosed with oesophageal cancer two months earlier.

Robert gained worldwide recognition during the trial of O.J. Simpson in 1995, acting on his defense team after he was accused of murdering his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Rob Goldman.

© Instagram Psalm had a Ghostbusters-themed party

The Kardashians often talk about the memories they have of Robert, and back in 2020, Kim received a hologram of her late dad as a gift for her 40th birthday from then-husband Kanye West.

On what would have been his 80th birthday in February, Kim penned a touching message to her late dad alongside a photo of them and Kourtney during a skiing vacation.

"Happy Heavenly Birthday dad! I can't believe you would have been 80 years old today. If you were here we would be in Vail skiing together celebrating!" she began.

© Instagram Psalm enjoyed games with his friends and family

"I can't ski without thinking of you. I'll always remember the trips and memories you created for us and never ever take those moments for granted."

She continued: "God really blessed us with the most amazing thoughtful, patient, funny, charismatic, loving and kind dad. I sooo wish you were here to meet all of our babies and see the life we created but I know you're somehow behind all of it."

Kim added. "Thank you for being the best example of the purest love."

© Instagram Psalm's cake looked incredible

Kim wasn't the only member of the family to pay tribute to Robert on what would have been his 80th birthday.

Kourtney took to her own Instagram page to share several throwback pictures of her and her dad, taken when she was a little girl.

© Instagram Kim shared a throwback of her dad on what would have been his 80th birthday

She wrote: "My Dad would have been 80 years old today. What I would give to sing him Happy Birthday and hear one of his funny jokes just one last time.

"He had the best sense of humor and made life so much fun, like every car ride, every meal, watching movies (we had a movie date every Wednesday night and he would show me an old movie each week)… he made it all so fun and special. Happy Birthday to the best Daddy in the world."