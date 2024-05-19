Mariska Hargitay's summer-ready new hair has fans swooning — check out her latest look

Mariska Hargitay is making the best of the break between Law & Order: Special Victims Unit seasons, and she's already adopting some new styles.

The 60-year-old TV star, renowned for her longtime portrayal of Olivia Benson on the crime procedural, took to Instagram to show that she was getting summer ready.

She shared a snapshot of herself with Hollywood hair guru Chris McMillan, also best known for working with Jennifer Aniston, after getting a bit of a touch up.

© Instagram Chris McMillan showed off the blonde highlights he added for Mariska

While her transformation was subtle, it was definitely noticeable, pulling back on her chocolaty brown locks with a stream of blonde highlights for the warmer months.

"Thank you @mrchrismcmillan for the elevation," she captioned the photo, immediately receiving a wave of praise from her fans, who dubbed her look "so LA" or "so New York in LA" based on their preferences.

Others wrote: "Mother is motheringgggg," and: "All this slay is blowing me away," as well as: "He is like the hair wizard, you look gorgeous as always," plus a quick like from Jen An herself.

© Instagram The look was a departure from her usual chocolatey brown

Season 25 of Law & Order: SVU concluded on May 16, a shorter season than usual due to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes last year, leading to a January premiere as opposed to the usual fall start.

The show was renewed for a 26th season and will be back from hiatus presumably in fall 2024 as always, as will Law & Order: Organized Crime, led by Christopher Meloni, which concluded its fourth season on May 16.

MORE: Mariska Hargitay reveals big news about son August's future and reveals what's stressing her out

In a recent interview with Variety, Mariska reflected on the legacy of the show, and why her introduction to the world as Olivia Benson in 1999 came at the perfect time for the cultural landscape. Watch more of what she says below...

Mariska Hargitay talks 25 years of "Law & Order: SVU"

"The world and the culture needed an Olivia Benson, needed somebody to talk about these things and fight for survivors and believe victims," she said.

"The inception of the show was so genius that way, because Olivia was the loving mother that we all want and [Christopher Meloni's Elliot] Stabler was the angry, protective father. It was this beautiful, perfect construct of what an injured soul needed."

MORE: Mariska Hargitay supported by husband Peter Hermann in major achievement

Speaking of navigating hard times on and off the show, she looked back on how far she'd personally come with it as well, adding: "I can do hard things now. I don't know that I was always like that."

"I think in the beginning of the show, I had to fake a lot of it. I was still learning it. Now I fit into these shoes. It's been a magnificent journey. I have learned to advocate for myself, ironically, from Dick [Wolf]."

MORE: Mariska Hargitay shares envy-inducing swimsuit photo from luxe vacation: 'Grateful'

Mariska also spoke openly about being unafraid to show emotion and encouraging other women to embrace vulnerability as well. "I think I've always known my vulnerability is my superpower; it's not something that makes me weak."

© Getty Images "Law and Order: Special Victims Unit" wrapped its 25th season on May 16

"I always try to share that with women. I think so many women are confused. They're like, 'Don't cry in front of a man.' I'm like, '[expletive] that!' I'll cry in front of them, but I'll also go kicking and screaming. It's part of us and it's part of the human condition."