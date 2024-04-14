Mariska Hargitay shares envy-inducing swimsuit photo from luxe vacation: 'Grateful'

Mariska Hargitay is enjoying some very well-deserved rest and relaxation, and sharing a glimpse of it with fans!

It appears the Law & Order: SVU actress couldn't wait until the weather in New York City warmed up a bit, and jetted off somewhere with warmer temperatures and envy-inducing views.

As she continued to enjoy her getaway over the weekend, Mariska took a moment to share a glimpse with fans that made their jaws drop.

In the impressive pic, she is soaking up the sun, posing wearing a black swimsuit in the center of an infinity pool, with unbelievable views of the ocean and neighboring islands behind her.

"Work hard then R and R," she wrote, adding: "Water the great rejuvenator. Grateful for this replenishment," alongside a blue emoji to match the colors of the stunning shot.

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and rave about the photo, with one writing: "Enjoy your R&R, it is very well-deserved," as others followed suit with: "Wow! That looks like paradise!! Enjoy it, queen. You so deserve it!" and: "Living the dream. Water heals all," as well as: "Holy wow, that view is GORGEOUS, and so is the water and sky. Enjoy your R&R, queen, you deserve it!"

© Instagram Mariska shared a stunning vacation photo

Mariska's getaway comes on the heels of debuting her latest episode of SVU that she directed, which was part of the beloved police procedural's milestone 25th season.

Her character Olivia Benson, who she has starred as for over 500 episodes, is officially the longest-running character in a primetime drama in television history.

© Getty Mariska has starred as Olivia Benson for a whopping 25 seasons

She was cast in 1999, and it was on the very same set just two years later in 2001 that she met her future husband Peter Hermann, when he guest starred on the beloved police procedural as defense attorney Trevor Langan.

© Getty The actress met her husband on set

During a recent interview with People, she reflected on the show's 25th anniversary, and explained that there are two ways she sees the milestone: "One is I can't believe it's been 25 years, a quarter of a century! And the other is, I can't see it any other way.

"I can't imagine the show ending, and can't imagine not going on this journey with my cast, my crew. I have so much to look forward to. And I'm still growing. I like that you can be so many things at one time."

