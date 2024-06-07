Amy Robach's daughter marks end of an era as her family reunite for bittersweet occasion

Amy Robach is gearing up for an emotional time, as her youngest daughter Annalise, 18, prepares to fly the nest.

The former Good Morning America star took to Instagram on Friday to share footage of the teenager's high school graduation ceremony, where she was joined by her entire family.

Amy's daughter Ava, 21, who has been living in Berlin, was there for the occasion, along with her parents, Joanie and Bruce.

Amy looked incredibly stylish for the bittersweet occasion, dressed in a jumpsuit with a low-cut bodice and wide-legged pants.

The TV star - who is dating T.J. Holmes - previously opened up about how she was feeling about Annalise leaving home, during an episode of her podcast back in February.

Amy Robach's daughter Annalise graduated from high school

At the time, Annalise had gone to visit Ava in Berlin, and Amy realised that it was "only the beginning" in terms of her being home alone. "This is the beginning," Amy said.

She added that she was "worried and nervous" for her teenager, who was flying overseas solo for the first time, saying that she was "super emotional, I couldn't stop crying."

Amy's entire family gathered around for the bittersweet occasion

Amy shares her two daughters with ex-husband Tim McIntosh. She went on to marry Andrew Shue, who she was together with for 13 years.

The air were finalizing their divorce in the wake of their highly-publicized split in 2022, when Amy and T.J.'s relationship went public and they eventually left their Good Morning America jobs.

The GMA star proudly shared a photo of her two daughters, Ava and Annalise

During Amy's relationship with Andrew, her daughters became very close to the Melrose Place star, and have maintained a close bond with him and his three sons, Nate, Aidan, and Wyatt.

Amy is incredibly open about her family life on her podcast and previously spoke about the complexities of her and T.J.'s relationship going public and the impact it had on their families, during an episode of her podcast.

Amy's daughter will be flying the nest soon

"I'm still saying I’m sorry," Amy admitted, reflecting on the difficult conversations she had with her daughters. "It's one thing for us to deal with the press and the headlines and the paparazzi that have become as much a part of our lives as anything."

She continued, "When I'm with my children, with my daughters, they're there and their pictures are being taken. “I just try to put myself in their shoes. It's their family and they're so young. They don't have the tools or the life experience to even really be able to put it in perspective."