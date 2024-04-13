T.J. Holmes discusses 'break' from Amy Robach as they prepare to spend time apart

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are preparing to spend some time apart.

The former GMA stars "are about to be apart for the first time in a long time" when Amy travels to Germany to visit her daughter Ava, 21, but it appears T.J. is in two minds about being separated from his girlfriend.

"Everybody needs a break. Sometimes you don't realize you need a break," he jokily said on the latest episode of their Amy and T.J. podcast.

"I said maybe. I didn't say I would like or that I want. I didn't say we need[ed] it. I said maybe. I don't have a hand in us being apart," he added.

While Amy will only be gone for four days, T.J. admitted that he will struggle with the distance between them.

"I'm guessing [be in the] fetal position for several days,” he quipped when Amy asked about his solo plans.

Turning serious, T.J. confessed that he experiences "anxiety" and "fear" when he and Amy spend time away from each other.

"I will be worried about you traveling," he admitted. "I have said this to you plenty of times. I get really frustrated when we are apart in traveling apart.

"We have been through so much together," he continued. "[Now] I always get an anxiety and a fear that if we are not together then I'm not there with you to protect you or help you. I just don't like being apart from you."

He added: "I do get anxiety that something is going to happen and after all that we have gone through I freak out about that.

"It is not a matter of missing you. I miss you when you go to the bathroom. I hate when we travel apart for long periods of time."

The couple have been in a relationship since 2022 after developing feelings for each other roughly six months before their romance was made public on November 30 that year.

Addressing their relationship timeline when quizzed by a listener, T.J. explained how they went from colleagues to best friends, to a couple during an episode of their podcast in January.

"Look, when we knew, it was probably summer of [2022] … that things were – something else was evolving," he said.

At the time, Amy was still married to her ex-husband of 12 years, Andrew, while T.J. was also in a 12-year marriage to Marilee Fiebig.

While many reports claimed Amy and T.J. embarked on an affair, they confirmed they were both separated from their partners and in the middle of divorce proceedings when the news of their relationship became public.

"The day the pictures were released that outed us, we were both in divorce proceedings," T.J. stated, with Amy revealing that she and her ex-husband had been living apart since August 2022.

Confirming their happy relationship status, T.J. added: "I am in love with this woman, and she is in love with me, and we are planning a future together."

Amy agreed, explaining that "through a year of hell," it's "the most beautiful relationship I've ever had in my life".

