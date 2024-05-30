Robin Roberts left blown away by home hack live on GMA: 'I had no idea'

Robin Roberts found out something new at work on Thursday, and she was more than impressed!

The Good Morning America star was in awe after discovering a simple, yet genius home hack during the Shopping Strategies segment.

The regular segment helps viewers find out cost-saving tips, and Robin was most impressed when it came to a hack about nuts. "I want to talk to you a bit about nuts," the shopping expert told Robin, as the star went across the studio to open up a fridge containing an assortment of food items.

Recommended video You may also like VIDEO: Robin Roberts gives tour inside her colorful Connecticut home

In the fridge we have nuts. For maximum shelf capacity, you can store your nuts in the fridge. They are amazing for snacking and they last even longer in the fridge or freezer."

"I had never thought about putting them in the fridge," Robin exclaimed, adding: "I had no idea!"

Robin Roberts learnt a lot on Thursday's Shopping Strategies segment on GMA

The TV anchor will be able to try this tip out both while staying at her New York City apartment, and the beautiful country house she spends the weekends in with her wife, Amber Laign.

They adore their zen property so much that they even chose it as the very place to get married in back in September.

Robin was impressed by a hack to store nuts in the fridge

The happy couple said 'I do' in front of close family and friends in their backyard. Robin bought the country home for just $410,000 more than two decades ago and the house comes complete with a light and airy conservatory space as well as a pool in the garden.

Robin and Amber's relationship is incredibly unique too, as the couple only spend half their weeks living in the same house. Instead, they spend weekends together, while Robin stays in New York City during the week while working and Amber remains in Connecticut.

© Getty Images Robin lives with wife Amber Laign

During a previous appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, the TV host told Robin: "I'm reading in the book that you don't live together because you get up at 3am," in reference to her book, Everybody's Got Something, that was released in 2014.

In the book, the journalist wrote: "Amber and I have been a loving couple for almost ten years now, but we choose not to live together. Maybe that's why we've lasted almost a decade!" And now, they've lasted almost two.

Robin and Amber on their wedding day

Robin and Amber have a solid relationship and have gone through a lot as a couple, which has only made them stronger. In 2022, Robin announced that Amber had been diagnosed with breast cancer, and completed radiation treatment in July 2023, shortly before their wedding.

Robin herself has survived breast cancer and a bone marrow transplant, and has used her platform to help others by sharing her experience and being incredibly open about her own health journey.