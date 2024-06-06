Macaulay Culkin's 'complicated relationship' with Father's Day amid estrangement from dad Kit

Macaulay Culkin has opened up about his "complicated relationship" with Father's Day after becoming estranged from his dad, Kit Culkin.

The 43-year-old shared a candid post on Instagram after receiving a gift box from production company Lucasfilm in honor of the upcoming holiday on June 16.

Posting a picture of his goodies, the Home Alone star admitted that in recent years he has "reinvented the wheel" to make Father's Day more of a celebration for his two sons Dakota, three, and Carson, 18 months, whom he shares with his fiancée Brenda Song, 36.

© Getty Images Macaulay shares two sons with fiancee Brenda

"If you know a little about me then you'd know I've had a complicated relationship with Father's Day in the past," Macaulay began.

"But since becoming a papa myself I've decided to reinvent the wheel. Other than getting an hour or two of extra sleep I try to make the day a celebration of my boys more than me."

He continued: "After all, they are the ones who made me a father (no offense to Brenda).

"In our house Father's Day isn't held in as a high regard as birthdays or Christmas but it does mop the floor of such holidays as St. Patrick's Day, Valentine's Day, and the 4th of July.

"I try to do fun things for the boys on Father's Day. It's a special day."

© Instagram Macaulay has a 'complicated relationship' with Father's Day

He added: "All of this is a way to say thank you to @lucasfilm for sending me a care package full of things that are more meant for my children to enjoy (with the exception of the hot sauce).

"Father's Day isn't for me, it's for the people that make me feel like a father."

Why is Macauley Culkin estranged from his dad?

© Getty Images Macaulay has been estranged from his dad Kit since his teens

In his 2007 memoir, Macauley claimed that his father was "physically and mentally abusive" toward him and they have been estranged since his teens.

Macauley accused his father of denying him "certain things" – including a bed – during an interview with ABC News. "I think it was just a way of him wanting to break my spirit," he said.

© News UK Ltd/Shutterstock Macaulay accused his dad of physical and emotional abuse

"He wanted me to know to know that he was in charge and if he didn't want us to sleep on a bed, we weren't gonna sleep on a bed."

In 2018, the former child star claimed that his dad threatened him with physical violence if he failed to perform well. "[He said], 'Do good or I'll hit you,'" he revealed on the WTF podcast with Marc Maron.

© Getty Images Macaulay celebrates Father's Day for his children

"He was a bad man," Macaulay added. "He was abusive, physically and mentally – I can show you all my scars if I wanted to."

In 2001, he told New York Magazine: "My father was jealous of me. He was a bad man. He was abusive. Everything he tried to do in life, I excelled at before I was 10 years old."

Did he divorce his parents?

© Stuart Ramson/Daily Mail/Shutterstock Macaulay did not emancipate from his parents

Previous reports claimed that Macauley emancipated himself from his parents, but in an interview with Esquire, he clarified that this is untrue.

"It's always misconstrued, that I 'emancipated' myself from my parents," he said.

"I legally took my parents' names off of my trust fund and found an executor, someone who would look over my finances, just in case anyone wanted to stick their pinkie in the pie. But the next thing you know, the story was that I divorced my parents."