Simon Cowell 'proud' of son Eric after raising him just like Prince Archie

Simon Cowell has opened up for the first time about how being a father has impacted his mental health.

The music mogul, 64, spoke candidly about his son Eric, 10, in a rare interview on Steven Bartlett's A Diary of a CEO podcast, which aired on Monday.

In the moving episode, Simon, who shares his lookalike son with his fiancée, Lauren Silverman, admitted he was in the depths of depression when he found out he was becoming a father.

The X Factor judge revealed his mental health had reached "the lowest possible point" after losing both of his parents. "Before [Eric] I had reached the point where nothing mattered. It all hit me so hard. Being on TV I felt like a clown because I was dying inside. I put on loads of weight," he said.

Upon finding out his partner was pregnant, Simon recalled: "And it changed everything. It made me happy again, it was perfect."

How Simon Cowell is raising his son Eric

He might be the most recognised name in the music industry, but Simon is keen to give his son a "normal" upbringing, teaching him a singular, very important life lesson learned from his own mother, Julie.

The star revealed that he had always taught his son that manners are the most important thing, reminding him from the age of just two that "manners maketh a man".

"Eventually - I think he must've been about four - he was very polite to someone and I said 'I'm very proud of you, Eric.'"

Simon revealed his son then replied: "Manners maketh a man, Daddy."

A right royal upbringing

The proverb, which derives from a shared understanding that courtesy and good manners should be the undercurrent of everything, is also the Duchess of Sussex's method of parenting her own children.

In her interview with The Cut in 2022, Meghan explained how important it was to instil manners into Archie, as well as the phrase she uses at home to help guide her son. "We always tell him: 'Manners maketh a man. Manners, manners, manners, manners, manners,'" she confessed.

The Duke and Duchess also made sure that Archie understood that there are those less fortunate than him.

The Cut report explained: "They are teaching Archie that some people live in big houses, some in small, and that some are in between homes. They made kits to pass out with water and peanut-butter crackers and granola bars. 'I ate one!' Archie contributes."

Princess Eugenie also opened up about her motherhood journey on Kate Thornton's White Wine Question Time podcast. Speaking on how she's raising her boys, August and Ernest, Princess Eugenie told Kate: "'Manners maketh man' – I'm trying to do that with my kids right now."