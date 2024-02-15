Simon Cowell shares rare family photo with lookalike son Eric, 10, on 'perfect' birthday

TV talent show veteran Simon Cowell has given a rare insight into his family life to mark the 10th birthday of his son Eric whom he shares with his fiancée of three years Lauren Silverman.

The America's Got Talent judge, 64, took to Instagram to share a sweet photo with his lookalike son who was sitting on a plush garden sofa outside their impressive sun-soaked pad. The father and son duo looked full of joy as Eric cuddled up to their German Shepherd pup Pebbles.

© Instagram Simon shared a new photo with Eric for his 10th birthday

"Perfect day #agt," wrote Simon who revealed that the birthday plans revolved around filming America's Got Talent. Simon appears on the judging panel of the popular US talent show alongside former Spice Girl Mel B, comedian Howie Mandel, and German supermodel Heidi Klum.

Though Simon largely shares his TV updates with his 2.2 million Instagram followers, he does occasionally let his fans in on his private life at home with Eric and Lauren. The family welcomed their pup Pebbles in January with Simon sharing an array of adorable photos.

© Instagram Simon Cowell with his sons and fiancée Lauren plus their new dog Pebbles

One snap saw the family of three posing with Lauren's son Adam, 18, from her previous marriage to Andrew Silverman, outside their incredible home in matching black coats. The idyllic family was later seen on a woodland walk with their new furry friend, as well as their two other dogs.

© Instagram Simon has a family of dog lovers

Simon also posted an adorable close-up shot of little Eric snuggled up to Pebbles looking the spitting image of his father. The father-son duo has put their joint passion for animals into a project which is yet to be launched.

The Britain's Got Talent judge took to Instagram in 2020 to share the news that he and Eric had signed a seven-book deal with publishing house Hatchette Kids. "WISHFIT is a world where the most unusual animals exist," Simon penned. "The WISHFITS are magical, unusual and have evolved in a weird and wonderful way, combining two different species to form hybrid animals with very distinct characteristics!

© Getty Simon has a close bond with his 10-year-old son

"To be able to write a series of books with my son Eric has been magical," the doting dad continued. "This idea was inspired three years ago by a very special friend of ours who runs a Children’s Hospice charity. I told her one evening about some of the funny animals my son Eric and I would invent, starting with the Cog and the Dat. And how every evening the two of us would think of the most unlikely animal we would like to have as a pet. She loved this idea so much she encouraged me to turn this into a book series."

© Instagram Eric was seen reading Terry Crews' new book

Simon has previously shared a sweet photo of Eric reading a bedtime story from a certain celeb pal of his dad's. "Eric reading his new favourite book 'Come Find Me' and it's illustrated by my friend Terry Crews," said Simon, alongside the photo of Eric sitting in a plush armchair.

© Getty Simon Cowell wears tinted glasses for headaches

Simon's tribute to his son on his 10th birthday comes amidst talk of his ill health. The Syco boss took to Instagram to clarify that despite reports saying he was suffering from a "mystery illness", he had in fact suffered from a migraine as a result of the bright lights in the BGT studio which meant he had missed two auditions.

DISCOVER: 4 rare photos of Simon Cowell's stepson Adam with fiancée Lauren Silverman

The music magnate, who launched the careers of One Direction and Little Mix on The X Factor, has previously appeared on TV wearing orange-tinted glasses to help combat his headaches.