Simon Cowell's son Eric, 10, is so grown up in new photo

This Easter, Simon Cowell and his close circle gathered in the US for a celebration filled with joy, family, and friends, including his Britain's Got Talent (BGT) colleague and friend, Bruno Tonioli.

Simon, aged 64, was in the company of his fiancée Lauren Silverman, 46, their son Eric, who is now 10 and looking remarkably grown-up, and Lauren's son Adam Silverman, 18.

The festive occasion was also graced by Simon's ex-partner, Terri Seymour, 51, her partner Clark Mallon, 33, their daughter Coco, 9, and Terri's mother, Margaret Seymour. Despite their past romantic history, Terri and Simon have maintained a warm and amicable relationship.

Terri, a well-known entertainment reporter, took to Instagram to share snapshots of the joyous day, affectionately captioning it: "Easter with my favorite bunnies."

© Instagram Simon Cowell's son Eric is looking so grown up in new photo

The shared photograph captured a beautiful garden scene with the group assembled for the camera. Simon stood proudly next to Lauren and Eric, exuding family warmth.

Lauren looked stunning in a white floral dress, a sharp contrast to the navy attire sported by Simon and Adam. Adding a touch of whimsy to the gathering, Bruno, 68, who transitioned from Strictly Come Dancing to BGT alongside Simon, donned bunny ears and blue jogging bottoms, making a playful statement amid the family portrait.

Terri, Clark, Coco, and Margaret added to the colorful assembly, with Terri in a striking pink dress, Coco and Margaret in white and blue dresses, respectively, and Clark in a classic striped shirt and white trousers.

The cheerful gathering was a blend of fashion and festivity, showcasing the close-knit ties among them.

© Instagram Simon Cowell and his son are both dog lovers

Beyond the joyous reunions and outfits, Terri's post offered glimpses into the Easter feast that awaited the guests.

The spread included an array of delicious dishes such as chicken, brussels sprouts, roast potatoes, and peas, alongside a meticulously arranged cheese board, complete with condiments and nuts, highlighting the care and thought put into the celebration.

© Getty Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman share son Eric

This Easter event not only underscored the enduring friendships and family bonds but also spotlighted young Eric, who is fast growing up. Simon spoke in the past about how he’s changed since the birth of his son.

"After I lost my parents, I genuinely felt ... I would never feel that kind of love for anyone ever again. I thought that was it ... until I saw the scan of him for the first time,” he said on The Kelly Clarkson Show in 2022.

© Instagram Simon has a family of dog lovers

“From that moment I saw the scan, I was like 'That is it, I'm besotted.' Now I just cannot imagine my life without him. He's the most amazing thing that ever happened to me. I adore him."

