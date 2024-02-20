Bruce Willis' rarely-seen younger daughters look so grown up in latest family update from mom Emma Heming

The holidays may have already come and gone, but Bruce Willis and his family still have a winter wonderland to enjoy!

The Die Hard actor's wife, Emma Heming Willis, gave a glimpse of their ongoing fun in the snow with a new video, in which their daughters definitely stole the show.

The longtime couple – who started dating in 2007 after meeting at their trainer's gym and tied the knot in 2009 – are doting parents to Mabel Ray, 11, and Evelyn Penn, eight. Bruce is also a dad to daughters Rumer, 35, Scout, 32, and Tallulah, 30, who he shares with Demi Moore, his wife from 1987 to 2000.

Over the weekend, Emma took to Instagram and shared an adorable clip of her and her daughters enjoying a day out on the mountains, sledding down snow-filled slopes. Bruce has owned property in Hailey, Idaho since he was married to Demi, and both reportedly still have homes in the small town.

The video starts off with a smiling Emma, before clips of both Mabel and Evelyn, who already look so tall and grown up, sporting snow gear and helmets as they sled down the mountain and hiked it up again.

"They're fun," the Make Time Wellness founder wrote in her caption, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush about the sweet family moment.

"Looks like snow much fun!" one cheekily wrote, as others followed suit with: "Nothing better than kids playing in snow!" and: "So fun, you have two best friends by your side," as well as: "Beautiful snowy day," plus another fan endearingly wrote: "So thankful that you can still find joy in the midst of your heartache. You're such an inspiration – not only to your girls, but to so many of us out in the world."

Since the Willis family announced Bruce's battle with frontotemporal dementia last year, Emma has been candid about the heartbreaking journey, and has been a steadfast advocate of her husband's wellbeing, people with FTD, as well as their caregivers.

© Instagram The Willis-Heming-Moore family

She opened up about the experience and her ongoing commitment to the FTD community in a piece for Maria Shriver's newsletter The Sunday Paper back in November, in which she wrote: "As hard as it was to come forward about Bruce's FTD diagnosis, I knew I needed to raise my voice to bring awareness to this disease.

"The world needs to know that not all dementia is Alzheimer's and that not all dementia impacts memory," she emphasized.

© Getty Bruce and Emma have been married for 15 years

"I wouldn't wish an FTD diagnosis on anyone, but our journey has changed how I perceive the world," Emma noted, and continued: "I've become more compassionate. I find that I'm able to hold more space for what others might be going through. I'm holding gratitude as well as grief. There is power in becoming an advocate for this community."

She also added: "It's something that I want our kids to see me face out loud, working with others, fighting through the stigma and isolation that a disease like this can bring."

