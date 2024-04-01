Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming shares rare videos of daughter Mabel in honor of 12th birthday: 'Keep shining'

It was an extra celebratory Easter weekend for Bruce Willis, his wife Emma Heming Willis, and their daughters.

The couple's first daughter together, Mabel Ray, marked her 12th trip around the sun on Sunday, officially making her only a year away from becoming a teenager!

The Die Hard actor, who recently celebrated his 69th birthday, has been married to the Make Time Wellness co-founder since 2009, and they also share daughter Evelyn Penn, eight. In addition, he's a dad to daughters Rumer, 35, Scout, 32, and Tallulah, 30, who he shares with ex-wife Demi Moore.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Bruce Willis celebrates 69th birthday with family

In honor of Mabel's 12th birthday, her mom Emma took to Instagram with a heartfelt tribute, sharing a round of photos and clips of her firstborn through the years.

She included videos of the birthday girl running around at the beach, enjoying travels with her family, singing at school, and more pics where she looks so tall and grown up.

Emma also included heartwarming clips where Mabel is showing off her goofy side, and later wrote in her caption: "All that is you, Mabel Ray."

She added: "Happy 12th Birthday. Keep shining bright," alongside a star and sun emojis, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post with more birthday messages, and marvel at how grown up she is already.

MORE: Bruce Willis speaks and sings in uplifting new video amid dementia diagnosis

MORE: Bruce Willis' life with 5 daughters as he turns 69

"I love her I love her I love her!!!" Bruce's daughter Tallulah endearingly wrote, as others followed suit with: "One year away from a teenager," and: "They grow so fast! Happy 12th birthday Mabel!!" as well as: "Happiest birthday Mabel! You beautiful girl! Sending so much love," plus another one of her followers added: "Aww happy birthday to mama and daughter… once they hit double digits it goes so fast."

© Instagram Emma included a sweet photo of Bruce and Mabel

In honor of Bruce's birthday back on March 19, Emma similarly wrote a touching tribute in his honor, and shared a photo in which he's posing with a toddler-aged Mabel snuggling on his chest.

MORE: Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming breaks silence on reports of husband having 'no joy' amid dementia battle

"Just like you, we simply adore him," the mom-of-two wrote, adding: "What you might not know, but maybe you could imagine, that being wrapped in his arms is the safest place in this whole wide world."

© Instagram The doting mom with her two girls

She continued: "He's a true gentle-man. With so much love to give and share. That's what I get to see, his true core."

"I can tell you, it's so pure and ever so good. Happy Birthday my love. You are the gift that keeps giving."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.