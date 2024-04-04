Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming and their daughters make special 'prayer' for him amid FTD battle – watch

Emma Heming just paid tribute to her husband Bruce Willis' battle with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) and anyone else grappling with the difficult diagnosis.

Ever since the Die Hard star's family revealed his battle with FTD, his wife has become an outspoken advocate for all of the FTD community, both those impacted by the neurological disorder as well as their caregivers and loved ones.

The Make Time Wellness co-founder has been married to the John McClane actor since 2009, and they share daughters Mabel Ray, who just turned 12, and Evelyn Penn, eight.

WATCH: Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming and their daughters make prayer for FTD community

On Thursday, Emma took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of her and her daughter's latest touching tribute to Bruce, participating in a traditional Shinto and Buddhist act of prayer.

She shared a video in which she is showing off a wooden plaque engraved with a dragon and a red ribbon attached to it, before it cuts to clips of her daughters running through the trees, and another of a wall full of the prayer plaques.

"Ema (絵馬, 'picture-horse') are small wooden plaques, common to Japan, in which Shinto and Buddhist worshippers write prayers or wishes," Emma explained in her caption, adding: "Ema are left hanging up at the shrine, where the kami (spirits or gods) are believed to receive them."

"We hung our Ema holding a prayer and wish for our FTD community," she then noted. A blurry clip of her and her daughters "Ema" read in part: "Please pray for our frontotemporal dementia community," as well as their family and caretakers, and to give them strength, signed "The Willises."

Emma also shared in her caption: "Tonight is also @theaftd's Hope Rising event in NY, a benefit that will help continue their mission to improve the quality of life of people affected by FTD, raise awareness and drive research to a cure. It's a beautiful room to be in and we wish them a successful evening!"

© Getty Images Bruce and Emma have been married for 15 years and renewed their vows in 2019

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and praise her for the beautiful gesture, with one writing: "What a wonderful and beautiful way to put positive vibes out into the universe," as others followed suit with: "Blessings for Bruce and you all," and: "Such a lovely tradition," as well as: "Many prayers, love and hope for you all."

Beyond frequent Instagram posts shedding light on FTD, Emma opened up about the experience and her ongoing commitment to the community in a piece for Maria Shriver's newsletter The Sunday Paper back in November. She wrote: "As hard as it was to come forward about Bruce's FTD diagnosis, I knew I needed to raise my voice to bring awareness to this disease," emphasizing: "The world needs to know that not all dementia is Alzheimer's and that not all dementia impacts memory."

© Instagram Emma and her two girls

"I wouldn't wish an FTD diagnosis on anyone, but our journey has changed how I perceive the world," she noted, and continued: "I've become more compassionate. I find that I'm able to hold more space for what others might be going through. I'm holding gratitude as well as grief. There is power in becoming an advocate for this community."

© Instagram The Willis family

"It's something that I want our kids to see me face out loud, working with others, fighting through the stigma and isolation that a disease like this can bring."

