Katie Holmes' sister is Suri's double in family photos you don't want to miss

Katie Holmes has raised her daughter Suri as a single parent, but it's not been without a helping hand from her close-knit family.

The Dawson's Creek actress is a doting mom-of-one to the teen she shares with her ex-husband, Tom Cruise.

However, it's clear Katie's family have strong genes. Not only does Suri look a lot like her famous mom, but a number of the other Holmes women - including Aunt Holly.

Katie's four siblings

Katie - who is one of five - has three sisters, Holly, Tamera and Nancy, and a brother, Michael Jr. too and posted a throwback photo of them on Instagram.

Suri has inherited Katie's raven hair which all three siblings sport, but her facial features also strongly resemble those of her aunt Holly.

Katie made a red carpet appearance with Tamera, Holly and their mom Kathleen and the stunning family resemblance was uncanny.

Not only that, but Suri also looks a lot like her cousin, Kathleen, who has also stepped into the limelight with her famous aunt in the past.

Suri's name change

Katie has a wonderful bond with her family and was recently photographed with her mom in New York as they supported Suri ahead of her new chapter in life.

The 18-year-old will be graduating high school in New York and heading to the Midwest for college, attending the prestigious Carnegie Mellon University.

Suri made the revelation in a TikTok video, seen by Daily Mail, which was posted by a friend and showed her group of friends wearing their chosen college's sweatshirts.

It was also recently revealed that Suri appears to have changed her name and dropped her dad's last name from her moniker.

In a casting list for her latest performance at stage school, Suri went by Suri Noelle, adopting her mom's middle name instead.

Suri is moving on

It is thought Suri will study at the School of Arta, and specifically inside the Design department.

The decision to move to Pittsburgh will be bittersweet for Katie though, with her having raised Suri as a single mother in New York City following her divorce from Tom.

While Katie is incredibly protective of Suri, she has previously given several insights into her personality in interviews, including a sweet glimpse into their mother-daughter relationship, and what kind of personality traits Suri has.

During an interview with Ellen DeGeneres Katie described Suri as "very organized," and "practical."

She's also called her "very talented" and praised her for singing the opening credits of her movie, Alone Together in 2022, where she sang "Blue Moon".

On being asked why she chose Suri for the job, she responded: "I always want the highest level of talent, so I asked her."