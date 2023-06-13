Katie Holmes debuts wild natural hair transformation in black leather outfit

Katie Holmes has been known to favor a classic updo or delicate waves when it comes to her hairstyles – but on Monday she debuted a gorgeous new look.

The 44-year-old rocked wild curly hair to attend the 16th Annual Chanel Tribeca Artists Dinner in New York City, and she looked gorgeous with her voluminous curls cascading down her chest.

Katie has natural curly hair and while this isn't the first time she has let her curls come out to play, she typically wears her hair straight or with a loose wave.

© Getty Katie looked gorgeous in her Chanel outfit

The Dawson's Creek star looked effortlessly chic in her ensemble too, wearing a Chanel black leather jacket over a white top with black satin pants. She documented her night on Instagram, captioning a clip of herself posing for photos on the red carpet.

She penned: "Thank you @chanelofficial and @tribeca and @janetribeca for having me to your beautiful and inspiring dinner. What an honor!"

© Getty Katie let her natural curls come out to play

Katie's appearance comes after she attended the 77th Annual Theatre World Awards in New York City last week in another stylish outfit.

For the event, Katie looked chic wearing a black tulle skirt, landing on a monochromatic look by pairing it with a sharp black blazer with its sleeves rolled up and accessorizing with a pair of cult favorite Miu Miu ballerinas, also in black, featuring the brand's signature buckles.

© Getty Katie often wears her hair straight or with a slight wave

In a conversation with Harper's Bazaar last year, Katie shared her straightforward philosophy of dressing up. "We live in a world where we have a premiere and you want to look nice, and it turns into being a fashion person," she said.

"I'm like, 'Well, I just like to look nice, I'm not really a fashion person.' We all just want to look good," Katie added, confessing her love for her casual outfits and vintage T-shirts, claiming them as her signature look.

© MEGA Katie Holmes looked chic at the 77th Annual Theatre World Awards

The Toledo, Ohio native moved to the Big Apple following her split and eventual divorce from Tom Cruise in 2012, at a time when their daughter Suri was around six years old.

Despite the sometimes-intrusive nature of city life, Katie said she and Suri cherish its vibrant rhythm. "Yes, it's a little too exposed at times, and we work hard to maneuver and navigate. But what I love about New York is that for me and my child, this is our vibe," she told InStyle in 2020.

© Getty Images Katie has a close bond with her daughter

Renowned for her commitment to privacy, The Gift star had to resort to inventive strategies to shield her daughter from unwanted attention. She explained: "We were followed a lot when [Suri] was little. I just wanted her outside, so I would walk her around to find parks at, like, six in the morning when nobody would see us."

Katie is now preparing to become an empty-nester as Suri, 17, will soon graduate high school and head off to college next year.

