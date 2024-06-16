Meet Jessica Lange's three grown-up children: Her family life away from the spotlight

Jessica Lange may be best known for her legendary performances and multifaceted roles, but away from the glare of the entertainment spotlight, she's also embraced her journey as a mom.

Beyond her celebrated career in Hollywood, Jessica - the star of Broadway's Mother Play - is a mother to her three grown children who are a central part of her life.

She's encouraged her kids to follow her into the world of arts and confessed that having children made her a "different person".

In an interview with AARP, the American Horror Story actress, 75, said: "Motherhood has grounded me in ways nothing else could. My children have been my greatest teachers, offering me lessons in patience, unconditional love, and the importance of being present. They are the core of who I am, beyond all the roles I've played."

Here's everything we know about her two striking daughters and handsome son.

Alexandra 'Shura' Baryshnikov

Jessica's first child, Alexandra Baryshnikov, was born in 1981 from her relationship with renowned ballet dancer Mikhail Baryshnikov. Shura - as she goes by - inherited her parents' artistic talents and pursued a career in dance and acting.

Despite the pressures that come with having famous parents, Shura has carved out her own identity, something Jessica is incredibly proud of.

Speaking about the joys and challenges of bringing up Shura, the Tootsie star told Vanity Fair: "Shura has a great sense of herself," adding that she's always been "very grounded".

Shura - who has taught at an Ivy League school since 2011 - has great things to say about her parents too, telling South Coast Today that her mom and dad are "hugely inspiring individuals".

"The way we lived was inspiring," she said. "We were always surrounded by creative people. It’s part of the fabric of who I am whether conscious of it or not.”

Hannah Jane Shepard

Jessica's second child, Hannah Jane Shepard, was born in 1985, during her long-term relationship with playwright Sam Shepard.

Hannah has largely stayed out of the public eye, choosing a life away from the limelight that enveloped her parents. Jessica has always respected her children's privacy, particularly Hannah's desire for a more private life.

Reflecting on motherhood, Jessica once said, “The natural state of motherhood is unselfishness. When you become a mother, you are no longer the center of your own universe. You relinquish that position to your children.”

Samuel Walker Shepard

In 1987, Jessica and Sam welcomed their second child together, Samuel Walker Shepard, who goes by Walker. Like his sister, he has maintained a relatively low profile, although he has shown interest in the arts and entertainment industry.

Jessica's approach to raising Walker was similar to her other children and focused on nurturing him but also encouraging his independence.

He is musically gifted and plays the fiddle, guitar, banjo and harmonica for the band The Down Hill Strugglers.

While discussing their chosen careers, Jessica told People: "I love the fact that they've found their own way, and found their own passion."

A grandmother of two

Jessica became a grandmother at the age of 50 and adores that role. Adah and Ilse Bryan are now grown up but she has thanked Shura for making her a grandparent at a young age.

She told People: "It's like having a second crop of children. We spent a great deal of time together. We traveled together. We had all sorts of adventures together, so I treasured that.

"When my first granddaughter was born, you really grow up with them."